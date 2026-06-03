Bussi ready for Hurricanes if called upon in Cup Final

Andersen is now in his fifth playoff run with the Hurricanes. The 36-year-old earned the starting nod in the playoffs despite going 16-14-5 with a 3.05 GAA and .874 save percentage in 35 regular-season games. Not only does Bussi have no issue taking a back seat to Andersen, but he takes his current role seriously.

"It's extra important now to be working as hard as you can in practice," Bussi said. "Truthfully, they're not game reps, right? They're not identical. But I feel good about where I'm at. I put the work in to where, if something happens, I feel comfortable."

This time last year, Bussi was unsure if he would ever have an opportunity to play in the NHL. By his own recollection, he was recalled by the Boston Bruins "three or four times" but served as the backup goaltender in each instance. That's why he signed a one-year deal with Florida on July 1.

"I don't think I ever felt much frustration in the moment because I understood what was going on," he said. "But I look back and think, 'Man, I grinded so hard for three years and never got a lick.'

"Just last June, I didn't know where my hockey career was going to take me. I felt like I needed a fresh start. In Florida, you've seen the track record. I went into camp trying to make the team. I didn't; I got put on waivers but I felt really good about where my game was. But obviously Carolina really liked me, so I was happy to have that opportunity. Expect the unexpected."

He was rewarded for his strong NHL debut with a three-year, $5.7 million contract ($1.9 million average annual value) on Feb. 16. The deal secured a future in the NHL that Bussi couldn't have imagined a few months earlier. But life in the present requires a little bit of patience.

"We haven't had to use him, and to be honest, I hope we don't," Carolina coach Rod Brind'Amour said. "If we do, there's something going wrong. But he's more than capable. You're one play away from making a huge impact, and he definitely has the right mindset for it."

Whether Bussi plays in the Final or not, his season will be one to remember. He became the fastest goalie to reach 25 wins in NHL history, reaching the milestone in his 29th game (25-3-1).

"I'm trying to make it feel as normal as possible," he said. "Yeah, it's been a lot this year. But I think it helps being a little older and playing hockey for such a long time. I think I will be able to appreciate it more in the offseason or even years down the line."

For now though, he's not worried about his playing status in the Stanley Cup Final.

"Everyone is a main reason why we're here," Bussi said. "You can't forget that. I'm fortunate to be in Raleigh and to be a Hurricane. You never know what's going to happen."