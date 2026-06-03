Ehlers continues to be ‘special player’ for Hurricanes in Stanley Cup Final

The Hurricanes will try to even the best-of-7 series in Game 2 here on Thursday (8 p.m. ET; ABC, SN, TVAS, CBC).

“I think it’s been a really good fit for him right away,” Carolina forward Taylor Hall said. “I think the style that we play and his speed -- he’s not a physical guy, but he can forecheck really well and he creates turnovers.

“So, I think stylistically (signing here) was a really good fit for him, and I think he was excited to get somewhere new and have a new opportunity. He’s a really easygoing guy that can fit in well with any situation, and we’ve really enjoyed playing with him and getting to know him.”

No one has welcomed the Denmark native more than fellow countryman Frederik Andersen, who drove him around Raleigh and its surrounding areas the first few days after he arrived like, as Ehlers put it, “a private chauffeur.”

“It’s been fun so far,” the Hurricanes goalie said. “There are very few of us in the League (four), so having the chance to speak some Danish in the room, finally, instead of listening to Russian and Finnish that you don’t understand, it’s been fun to give it back to them a little bit.”

Ehlers arrived after 10 seasons with the Winnipeg Jets, who selected the forward with the No. 9 pick at the 2014 NHL Draft. Ehlers had 520 points (225 goals, 295 assists) in 674 regular-season games and 21 points (nine goals, 12 assists) in 45 playoff games with the Jets.

This season, on a new team and playing a different system, he had a career-high 71 points (26 goals, 45 assists) in 82 games, a run that has continued in these playoffs, where he has 11 points (six goals, five assists) in 13 games, including three multipoint games in his past five. He’s even adjusted to their hard-hitting style.

As Ehlers said a week ago during the Eastern Conference Final, “I’ve played against this team for my whole career, and obviously these past many years this team has been a really good team, a really hard team to play against. They play the same way every single shift and they just lay it on you, and I didn’t want to be on the other side anymore. It’s been fun to be part of that.”

Two of his six playoff goals came Tuesday, including the opening goal, scored just 25 seconds into the first period. It marked the third-fastest goal to start a Cup Final, and the fastest since Reggie Leach needed 21 seconds to score at the start of the championship round for the Philadelphia Flyers in 1976.