Stanley Cup Final blog: Jordan Martinook

To walk out on the ice and hear the crowd and see the Stanley Cup at center ice, wow. That’s obviously the spectacle that they are creating, and a cool one. It allows you to see exactly what you're going for. I feel like you already have a bit of the butterflies and then they throw that out there and your heart is racing. It’s cool to know and see what all this means.

It was amazing in that game how the crowd would seem to get louder every time after Vegas scored. That’s a calling card of our crowd since I have been here. I’ve always said, sometimes when we get scored on, they get louder. They showed it last night. I think it's their way of trying to lift us back up, and it does help. We feel it 100 percent. When you get scored on, it's a little deflating so just to know they have your back gives you a little more energy to go out and try to get it back.

In the game, Vegas came back from our start and they tie it up and then they take the lead and we get one back and it happens again. I guess it's what you expect when you have the two best teams going at it. There’s things we need to clear up to fix our mistakes and they're going to want to clear up theirs. Today, we had meetings, watched film and will make our adjustments.

It’s always hard to lose. You hate to lose. But I think there are reasons why we lost. Some of the plays we made, we just don’t make but that's a credit to them maybe. I think we can be better in a lot of areas. I think that's an encouraging sign that we can be better and we were right there in that game.

I need to talk about the video with my family in it. It was amazing.