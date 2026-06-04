Golden Knights aim to ‘keep the momentum’ entering Game 2 of Cup Final

When it comes to momentum, Vegas has no shortage of it.

Consider that the Golden Knights have won a franchise-record seven consecutive postseason games, a run in which they’ve outscored the opposition 27-14. They haven’t lost in 24 days since a 4-3 defeat at the Anaheim Ducks in Game 4 of the Western Conference Second Round on May 10.

Four of those victories have come on the road, including a pair in the opening two games of the Western Conference Final against the Colorado Avalanche, who won the Presidents’ Trophy for finishing first in the NHL standings with 121 points. It was part of Vegas’ surprising four-game sweep of Colorado that set the stage for the matchup against Carolina.

Of note: It was the first multigoal comeback win by a road team to begin a Stanley Cup Final across the 108 championship series in League history. Vegas accomplished that by erasing a 2-0 deficit they found themselves in just 12:08 into the game.

Much like in Game 3 against the Avalanche, when the Golden Knights trailed 3-0 after the first period only to rebound for a 5-3 victory, Vegas didn’t blink, let alone fold. For Tortorella, the fact that 12 players on the current team were members of the 2023 Stanley Cup champion Golden Knights means Vegas never feels like it’s out of a game, no matter how steep the comeback might be.

“I think that the biggest thing that showed up is there wasn’t panic,” he said. “We knew -- and again, it looked bad, we’re down 2-0 -- but I still thought we got to our game early in a few shifts but we’re down 2-0. I just think we kept our patience, tried to find our game more consistently and we did. Still made some mistakes at crucial times in the second period. I thought we had a few mistakes in the third period we’re going to have to correct, but I just thought we stayed together.

“I think that’s the biggest attribute I’ve seen with this team in the short time I’ve been with them is they stay together. They don’t break apart and I think that gets you through some situations. We’re playing against a very good team. We’re going to have things happen to us tomorrow. But we’re going to have to stick together to try and find a way.”