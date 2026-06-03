Stanley Pup rescue dog competition to premiere June 8

Will feature 32 adoptable dogs as well as celebrity guest appearances

Get ready for the third annual Stanley Pup

By William Douglas
@WDouglasNHL NHL.com Staff Writer

FAIRFAX, Va. -- A cute chaos reigned on a rink.

Two players were pawing at each other at center ice, another was trying to leap out of the penalty box, and yet another was scampering with the puck toward the net with opposition yapping at his heels while officials were busy cleaning up a messy situation at the other end of the rink.

Such was the scene on a Saturday morning in May when a group of adorable, frisky rescue dogs were placed on a makeshift rink in a studio to film Stanley Pup, a 90-minute special that coincides with the 2026 Stanley Cup Final and highlights the importance of animal adoption.

Stanley Pup is back for the third consecutive year with a lineup of four-legged friends representing all 32 NHL teams facing off in a friendly competition and showcasing their canine and hockey skills on a miniature rink.

It will be a dog-eat-dog when "players" like Jack and Quinn Chews, Matthew Schaefurry, Macklin Celewienie, Jack Eichowl and Seth Arfis and others playfully compete for a pooch-sized version of the Stanley Cup.

"Well, who doesn't like puppies?" NHL group vice president, production and creative development Matthew Nicholson said on the Fairfax set. "So if you mix puppies and hockey, it just seems like a winner. Also, we partner with a rescue organization, so if we can get these pups adopted and new homes, it's a win for them and it's a win for us."

The show premieres on June 8 on truTV and simulcast on HBO Max in the U.S. (9:30 p.m. ET) and on Sportsnet in Canada (8 p.m. ET). It will air on NHL Network on June 10 (8 p.m., 10:30 p.m. ET) and will be available on the NHL's YouTube channel on June 9 (9 a.m. ET).

The show will also air in the Washington, D.C., region on Monumental Sports Network following the national broadcasts and will be available to fans on both Monumental Sports' linear TV and streaming platforms.

Stanley Pup 2026 Photo 1

© Jess Rapfogel

The competition features special appearances from celebrity dog lovers and advocates including Hockey Hall of Fame broadcaster Doc Emrick, Kenan Thompson (Saturday Night Live, D2: The Mighty Ducks),  Anthony Anderson (black-ish), Jean Smart (Hacks), Brooke Shields (The Blue Lagoon, Pretty Baby), Kelli Giddish (Law & Order: Special Victims Unit), Michael Strahan (Good Morning America), Joel McHale (Community), Bryan Adams, Flavor Flav, Kendall Vertes (Dance Moms) and Emma Kenney (Shameless, The Connors), NHL on TNT broadcasters Anson Carter, Paul Bissonnette, Liam McHugh and Chris Chelios, and Dan Powers and Chris Powers (Empty Netters Podcast).

Several NHL players including New York Islanders defenseman Matthew Schaefer, who won the Calder Trophy as the NHL's top rookie, Washington Capitals captain Alex Ovechkin and goalie Logan Thompson, Carolina Hurricanes forward Seth Jarvis, San Jose Sharks forward Will Smith, Calgary Flames goalie Devin Cooley and Minnesota Wild General Manager Bill Guerin will make special appearances and show support for pet adoption.

Play-by-play and color commentary for the competition will be provided by Mark Shunock and Chris Rose, with Alexa Landestoy reporting rink side.

"We are thrilled to bring Stanley Pup back for year three," NHL president of content and events Steve Mayer said. "This event has quickly become a fan-favorite tradition, blending the competitive spirit of the NHL with the mission of finding homes for animals in need. When Patrick Kanine, Cole Pawfield, Quinn Chews and others find families because of Stanley Pup, we know that this show has true meaning."

Stanley Pup photo 2026 4

The pups and other furry friends who are ready to find their forever homes were provided by adoption partner Brandywine Valley SPCA. BISSELL and Halo Collar, the leading GPS containment system for dogs, are sponsors of the show.

"This is our third year being part of the Stanley Pup," Brandywine Valley SPCA marketing and outreach director Erin Johnston said on the Fairfax set. "It not only shines a much-needed light on our organization, but also on rescue pups in general. It's really great for people to see all of our rescue pups on TV, see all the different types of dogs that you can find at a rescue and also on animal rescue in general."

Elias Weiss Friedman, popularly known as The Dogist, joins the Stanley Pup team to anchor a series of heart-warming adoption follow-up segments, highlighting the real-world impact of the broadcast.

The Bachman family of Elizabethtown, Pennsylvania, can attest to the show's heartstrings-pulling charm and lure.

Stanley Pup Photo 2026 6

© Jess Rapfogel

Paige Bachman watched a TV promo of the 2025 broadcast and instantly fell in love with Matts Booparello, a husky, pitbull, cattle dog mix who represented the Wild.

When the show aired, "I was basically in tears whenever she was on the screen because I wanted her so," Bachman said. "She looked like she belonged."

Bachman, and her parents, Jason and Jennifer Bachman, learned that Matts was located at a shelter near them in Lancaster, Pennsylvania.

"My wife and my daughter went down (to the animal shelter) one afternoon, they call me at work and say, 'Hey, we're here, met the dog, we really want to get her,'" Jason Bachman said. "The only concern I have is we have, we have another dog, which has historically had some issues with other dogs."

Stanley Pup Photo 2026 10 Dog Emrick

© Jess Rapfogel

They took Matts home and the two dogs and the two hit it off. Matts is now named Mila and is a part of the Bachman family.

The Bachmans, fans of the Capitals and their American Hockey League affiliate in Hershey, Pennsylvania, have noticed some of the traits that Mila exhibited on the Stanley Pup broadcast since adopting her.

She was sent to the penalty box three times on the show, which the family says is "right on point" with her personality.

And being the hockey player that she was, Mila has a thing for ice.

"Oh, my, she loves ice," Jason Bachman said. "It's funny. She hears anybody getting ice out of the refrigerator, and she comes running."

Stanley Pup is executive produced by producer and animal advocate Michael Levitt for Michael Levitt Productions; Mayer and Nicholson for NHL Productions; Jim Kowats, Senior Vice President, Production Aimee Brillhart, Vice President, Production, for Monumental Sports & Entertainment.

Additional highlights from the Stanley Pup, including behind-the-scenes content, will be available on NHL.com/StanleyPup.

Pet Gear on NHL Shop

Featuring jerseys, collars, leashes, and toys designed with team-inspired details, this pet gear collection gives fans a fun way to include their four-legged companions in the game-day experience.

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