Stanley Pup rescue dog competition to premiere June 8

Such was the scene on a Saturday morning in May when a group of adorable, frisky rescue dogs were placed on a makeshift rink in a studio to film Stanley Pup, a 90-minute special that coincides with the 2026 Stanley Cup Final and highlights the importance of animal adoption.

Stanley Pup is back for the third consecutive year with a lineup of four-legged friends representing all 32 NHL teams facing off in a friendly competition and showcasing their canine and hockey skills on a miniature rink.

It will be a dog-eat-dog when "players" like Jack and Quinn Chews, Matthew Schaefurry, Macklin Celewienie, Jack Eichowl and Seth Arfis and others playfully compete for a pooch-sized version of the Stanley Cup.

"Well, who doesn't like puppies?" NHL group vice president, production and creative development Matthew Nicholson said on the Fairfax set. "So if you mix puppies and hockey, it just seems like a winner. Also, we partner with a rescue organization, so if we can get these pups adopted and new homes, it's a win for them and it's a win for us."

The show premieres on June 8 on truTV and simulcast on HBO Max in the U.S. (9:30 p.m. ET) and on Sportsnet in Canada (8 p.m. ET). It will air on NHL Network on June 10 (8 p.m., 10:30 p.m. ET) and will be available on the NHL's YouTube channel on June 9 (9 a.m. ET).

The show will also air in the Washington, D.C., region on Monumental Sports Network following the national broadcasts and will be available to fans on both Monumental Sports' linear TV and streaming platforms.