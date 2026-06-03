Stanley Pup rescue dog competition to premiere June 8

The competition features special appearances from celebrity dog lovers and advocates including Hockey Hall of Fame broadcaster Doc Emrick, Kenan Thompson (Saturday Night Live, D2: The Mighty Ducks), Anthony Anderson (black-ish), Jean Smart (Hacks), Brooke Shields (The Blue Lagoon, Pretty Baby), Kelli Giddish (Law & Order: Special Victims Unit), Michael Strahan (Good Morning America), Joel McHale (Community), Bryan Adams, Flavor Flav, Kendall Vertes (Dance Moms) and Emma Kenney (Shameless, The Connors), NHL on TNT broadcasters Anson Carter, Paul Bissonnette, Liam McHugh and Chris Chelios, and Dan Powers and Chris Powers (Empty Netters Podcast).
Several NHL players including New York Islanders defenseman Matthew Schaefer, who won the Calder Trophy as the NHL's top rookie, Washington Capitals captain Alex Ovechkin and goalie Logan Thompson, Carolina Hurricanes forward Seth Jarvis, San Jose Sharks forward Will Smith, Calgary Flames goalie Devin Cooley and Minnesota Wild General Manager Bill Guerin will make special appearances and show support for pet adoption.
Play-by-play and color commentary for the competition will be provided by Mark Shunock and Chris Rose, with Alexa Landestoy reporting rink side.
"We are thrilled to bring Stanley Pup back for year three," NHL president of content and events Steve Mayer said. "This event has quickly become a fan-favorite tradition, blending the competitive spirit of the NHL with the mission of finding homes for animals in need. When Patrick Kanine, Cole Pawfield, Quinn Chews and others find families because of Stanley Pup, we know that this show has true meaning."