Hurricanes need to tighten defensive system to even Stanley Cup Final

That happened a lot to the Hurricanes. So the fix as I see it for Game 2 is they need to keep the offside winger in the slot area and be just a little bit more responsible in getting back to the net, not losing their defensive positioning.

If they do that, I think they can clean up a lot of what happened.

This isn't about abandoning their layered 1-on-1; it's about keeping the 1-on-1 defending but within structure, meaning keeping your defensive positioning where you can still play him but you're not making your team vulnerable by overplaying him and losing defensive side positioning.

If you look at that last goal, you see Hall as the winger in the slot between the hash marks. He should be in position to help on the breakdowns but still know where his 'D' is. He wouldn't be as tight to him, so if it did go to that player he might have to give up a shot or he has to go out and get in the shot lane. But by leaving the slot, when there is a breakdown, that is where goals are scored.

In the final moments of the game, Marner made the game-saving shot block. That sequence tells you everything about how Vegas is built.

Their skill players block shots when the Cup is on the line. Carolina’s players need to see that clip too, because that’s the mentality they’re going to have to match or exceed if they want to win this series.

The slot defending and slot discipline fix is real and it’s the right place to start. But the Hurricanes also need to bring their best players, weather the pushes better, and understand that getting a lead against this team means nothing unless you can keep it.