Dan + Shay to have free concert prior to Game 2 of Stanley Cup Final

RALEIGH, N.C. -- The National Hockey League (NHL) today announced that GRAMMY Award-winning duo Dan + Shay will headline a free concert ahead of Game 2 of the 2026 Stanley Cup Final on Thursday, June 4, outside Lenovo Center in Raleigh. The performance will begin at 5:30 p.m. ET, shortly before the 8:00 p.m. ET matchup between the Carolina Hurricanes and Vegas Golden Knights.

The concert is open to the public, and no ticket is required to attend the outdoor performance. Doors to Lenovo Center will open at 6:30 p.m. ET for fans with tickets to the game. Fans without tickets to the game are invited to remain at Lenovo Center's South Plaza for an on-site watch party.

Portions of the performance will be featured in coverage of the Stanley Cup Final game broadcast on ABC, ESPN, Sportsnet, CBC and TVA Sports.

Entering their 13th year as global superstars, the three-time GRAMMY Award-winning duo are currently in the midst of their most prolific creative season yet. To date, Dan + Shay have accumulated more than 14 billion streams globally alongside 139 worldwide sales certifications (60 U.S. RIAA and 81 international).

The duo are the first and only artists to win the GRAMMY Award for Best Country Duo/Group Performance three consecutive times since the category's inception, taking home trophies for "Tequila" (2019), "Speechless" (2020), and "10,000 Hours" (2021). They have also been honored with eight American Music Awards, four ACM Awards, two CMA Awards, two People's Choice Country Awards, and three Billboard Music Awards.

The pair recently secured their eleventh #1 single at country radio with the GRAMMY-nominated title track of their fifth studio album, Bigger Houses, co-produced by the band’s own Dan Smyers alongside Scott Hendrick.

The celebrated hitmakers are certain to further solidify their impressive musical legacy with their new album, Young, on the horizon for August 2026. True to themselves, “Say So,” the first song to release off the forthcoming album, Dan + Shay offered the world a message of hope and personal connection. The lauded duo ignited a movement of mental health awareness, garnering attention by the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention.

To coincide with the release of Young, Dan + Shay will hit the road for the second half 2026 on The Young Tour. With an impressive track record and a clear dedication to their craft, Dan + Shay continue to be a dominant force in country music and beyond.