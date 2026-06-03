Hurricanes counting on top line in Game 2 of Cup Final

Jarvis had two of his three shots on goal for the game during the shift that Brind'Amour referenced. Aho set up Jarvis for the second one, which was a shot from the right circle that Golden Knights goalie Carter Hart snagged with his catching glove to keep the score tied 4-4 with 3:45 remaining in the third period.

Tomas Hertl scored the winning goal for Vegas 21 seconds later.

"I've said in the past, the chances are there," Jarvis said. "We've had our looks and we just have to capitalize more now than ever. So, we can't dwell on the past. We can't dwell on the stuff we missed. It's about the next shift and next shot."

The problem is Svechnikov and Aho each had only one shot on goal in Game 1. Jarvis twice passed up open shots to try to set up his linemates, but neither resulted in a shot.

Being more aggressive and having more of a shooting mentality could help.

"Obviously, it's fast, it's high-paced, so you're not making every perfect play every time," Aho said. "You're just going to play the game. But I think we can be a little bit smarter with the puck, for sure. That's the main thing. I think we have to get to our game where we can use our strengths."

The opportunities to do that, and generate more chances and offensive-zone time, were evident when the Hurricanes reviewed the video of Game 1 on Wednesday.

"I know that we can be a little bit smarter with how we get some more O-zone time and get those chances there," Aho said. "And obviously, yeah, when you have a chance to shoot, you have to shoot. At the same time, you just got to play the game the right way and trust that you're going to have that chance."

Trusting their games served Aho, Svechnikov and Jarvis well during the regular season. Aho led Carolina with 80 points (27 goals, 53 assists) in 79 games. Svechnikov was third with 70 points (31 goals, 39 assists) in 79 games and Jarvis was fourth with 66 points (team-leading 32 goals, 34 assists) in 71 games.

The goals haven't come as easily on the playoffs, though. It took until Game 1 of the Eastern Conference Final against the Montreal Canadiens for the trio to produce its first 5-on-5 goal as a line.

"Obviously, when it goes your way, it's never easy, but it may be easier," Aho said. "There's also a part that we almost sometimes try to do too much. Instead of just letting the game happen and play the game, let the game come to you in a way. …

"So, I think it's just go out there tomorrow with the highest confidence possible to just kind of play the game and trust that it'll happen."