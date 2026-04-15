Canadiens roster at a glance for Stanley Cup Playoffs

Jake Evans (6-0, 190), Toronto, Ontario: The bottom-six center is one of the best checking forwards on the Canadiens, not to mention a top penalty killer. The 29-year-old has spent his entire career with the Canadiens organization since making his NHL debut on Feb. 6, 2020. He had 24 points (12 goals, 12 assists) in 68 games this season.

Brendan Gallagher (5-9, 185), Edmonton, Alberta: The veteran forward is the longest-tenured player on the Canadiens roster, having first stepped on the ice for Montreal on Jan. 22. 2013. The 33-year-old is known for getting under the skin of opponents and isn’t afraid to go into the dirty areas, whether it be in the corners or in front of the opposing net. He had 23 points (seven goals, 16 assists) in 77 games this season and has been a healthy scratch at times, given Montreal’s glut of forwards.

Oliver Kapanen (6-2, 194), Timra, Sweden: Selected No. 64 by the Canadiens in the 2021 NHL Draft, the rookie has seamlessly shuttled between center and left wing this season en route to cracking the 20-goal barrier. He represented Team Finland at the 2026 Winter Olympics and saw time on the first line with Sebastian Aho and Artturi Lehkonen in the bronze medal game, a 6-1 win against Team Slovakia. The 22-year-old had 37 points (22 goals, 15 assists) in 82 games this season.

Patrik Laine (6-4, 208), Tampere, Finland: The hard-shooting right wing had surgery to repair a core muscle injury at the end of October and is still on injured reserve, although he is skating with the team. The 27-year-old had one assist in five games this season and can become an unrestricted free agent July 1.

Alex Newhook (5-11, 200), St. John’s, Newfoundland and Labrador: Traded to Montreal by the Colorado Avalanche on June 27, 2023 for defenseman Gianni Fairbrother and a first- and second-round pick in the 2023 NHL Draft, the center moved up to second line duties recently and performed well in that role. The 25-year-old had 25 points (13 goals, 12 assists) in 42 games this season.

Juraj Slafkovsky (6-3, 225), Kosice, Slovakia: The big left wing has morphed into the dominant power forward the Canadiens hoped he’d be when they selected him No. 1 in the 2022 NHL Draft. He had eight points (four goals, four assists) for Team Slovakia at the 2026 Winter Olympics. The first liner became the first Slovakian player with 30 goals in a season since Marian Hossa had 30 in 2013-14. The 22-year-old had 73 points (30 goals, 43 assists) in 82 games this season.

Nick Suzuki (5-11, 207), London, Ontario: Montreal’s first line center is the fifth player in franchise history to have at least 100 points in a season, joining Guy Lafleur, Peter Mahovlich, Mats Naslund and Steve Shutt. The 26-year-old represented Team Canada at the 2026 Winter Olympics and scored two goals and had one assist in six games. A quiet leader on and off the ice, the Canadiens captain had 101 points (29 goals, 72 assists) in 82 games this season.