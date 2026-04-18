Hedman 'not available right now' for Lightning entering Eastern 1st Round

The 35-year-old has 17 points (one goal, 16 assists) and has been limited to 33 games this season.

He played the first 15 games of the season, but sustained an undisclosed injury on Nov. 8 and didn't return until Dec. 6, missing 12 games. Hedman played just three games after that before being placed on injured reserve on Dec. 11. Four days later the team announced he would have a procedure on his elbow that would likely keep him out until February; Hedman missed 22 games.

Hedman played Tampa Bay's final three games prior to the Olympic break before joining Team Sweden for the 2026 Winter Olympics but missed its 2-1 overtime loss to Team USA in the quarterfinals with a lower-body injury he sustained during warmups. He recovered in time to play for the Lightning when they resumed play Feb. 25 and skated in their first 12 games after the break before leaving against the Canucks.

The 2017-18 winner of the Norris Trophy voted as the best defenseman in the NHL, Hedman is first in Lightning history among defensemen in games (1,164), goals (172), assists (639) and points (811). He helped them win the Stanley Cup in 2020 and 2021 and won the Conn Smythe Trophy as most valuable player of the 2020 Stanley Cup Playoffs.

Selected No. 2 by the Lightning in the 2009 NHL Draft, Hedman has 120 points (23 goals, 97 assists) in 170 postseason games.