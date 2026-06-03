Walker, Dowd join ‘NHL @TheRink’ podcast from Stanley Cup Final

Dowd played parts of eight seasons with the Washington Capitals before he was traded to the Golden Knights. He talks about not seeing it coming because he still has another season remaining on his contract, and how challenging it was initially for his two children, his wife (who is pregnant with their third), and even the family dog.

"When I got traded on March 5, your brain goes just through the challenges of what's ahead in life," said Dowd, who also played for the Kings and Vancouver Canucks. "You're getting traded to a place that is three hours difference in time zone, (and I) haven't played in the West in 10 years. That's where your brain goes, right, is the logistics of it all and then you're like, 'Oh man, I still have to play hockey, which is why I'm being traded in the first place, and that's probably some of the most important stuff.'

“I think looking back all the way then until now, it's been challenging at times, but the Knights have been an incredible organization to not only play for but to be an employee of if you want to say that, because they have helped me and my family out tremendously with the move, trying to make everything as smooth as possible in a difficult situation so I can basically focus on hockey.

Both players are thankful for their spouses being so understanding and having the willingness, Dowd said, "to roll with some punches, even being pregnant right now. I'm very fortunate to have her and my two kids."

And now that they're here, Walker and Dowd discuss the goal within their grasp, the chance to become a Stanley Cup champion for the first time.

Vegas leads the best-of-7 series after a 5-4 victory in Game 1 at Lenovo Center on Tuesday. Game 2 is here Thursday (8 p.m. ET; ABC, SN, TVAS, CBC).

"I played in Washington for eight years and we won one playoff series," Dowd said. "I look back on those eight years thinking, “Man, I played for a damn good team and we won one playoff series,’ which is crazy. It makes you realize how challenging it really is to even get into the playoffs to win a series, but then win three to get to this point. Although it's taken 10 years to get here, it's been amazing.

"The biggest challenges in life often come with the biggest rewards if you get to get to the end of it. I've been incredibly fortunate that life has worked out this way and we've landed here."

In addition to talking with Dowd and Walker, Rosen and Roarke spend the first part of the episode breaking down what they saw in Game 1 and looking ahead to Game 2.

The episode ends with the co-hosts going over some news and notes from around the NHL, including the new format for the 2027 Honda NHL All-Star Weekend and the positives from NHL Commissioner Gary Bettman's press conference before Game 1.

They pay tribute to Claude Lemieux and also discuss Manny Malhotra being hired as coach of the Vancouver Canucks, and if that could impact Vancouver wanting to select his son, Caleb Malhotra, with the No. 3 pick in the upcoming 2026 Upper Deck NHL Draft.

The "NHL @TheRink" podcast is free and listeners can subscribe on all podcast platforms. It is also available on NHL.com/multimedia/podcasts and the NHL app.