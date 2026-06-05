Gostisbehere's offensive talents on full display for Hurricanes in Cup Final

RALEIGH, N.C. -- Through two games of the Stanley Cup Final, which has already seen both the Carolina Hurricanes and Vegas Golden Knights trade heroic moments, Shayne Gostisbehere has been front and center.

The 33-year-old defenseman set up Seth Jarvis' power-play goal at 3:56 of overtime that gave Carolina a wild 4-3 win in Game 2 on Thursday, a victory that evened the best-of-7 series at 1-1. On the play, Gostisbehere skated the puck to the center point, faked as if he was going to shoot, and instead sent a no-look pass to Jarvis for a one-timer that beat Carter Hart blocker side from the left circle.

Gostisbehere’s role in that moment wasn’t lost on Andrei Svechnikov, who was positioned at the top of the crease.

"I think if he wouldn’t have faked like he did then 'Jarvy' wouldn’t score on that,” Svechnikov said. “‘Ghost’ is always making unbelievable passes, always trying to (hit) those places."