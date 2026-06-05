NHL EDGE stats: Jarvis has strong underlying metrics in postseason

Hurricanes wing sees spark from line change, covers speed, shot, zone time categories

Jarvis CAR EDGE playoff performacne 2026

© Josh Lavallee/NHLI via Getty Images

By Fantasy Hockey Staff
@NHLFantasy

NHL.com's fantasy staff continues to cover the latest trends and storylines in the League through the lens of NHL EDGE puck and player tracker stats. Today, we break down the strong underlying metrics of Carolina Hurricanes forward Seth Jarvis in the 2026 Stanley Cup Playoffs.

Watch Game 3 of Stanley Cup Final: Hurricanes at Golden Knights on Saturday, June 6 (8 p.m. ET; ABC, SN, TVAS, CBC).

1. Shot speed

Jarvis scored the overtime goal on the power play against the Vegas Golden Knights in Game 2 of the Stanley Cup Final to even the best-of-7 championship series 1-1. Jarvis, who had previously been held to three goals over his first 14 games of the postseason, has had strong underlying metrics all postseason and showed signs of being a difference-maker after being moved to the second line with Nikolaj Ehlers and Jordan Staal in Game 2.

Jarvis’ overtime goal in Game 2 of the Cup Final clocked in at 80.05 mph, marking his second 80-plus mph goal of the postseason, tied for the second most in the NHL behind Dylan Guenther of the Utah Mammoth (three). His other 80-plus mph goal came against the Philadelphia Flyers in Game 2 of the second round (84.76), the hardest shot resulting in a goal by any Carolina skater this postseason. Jarvis has had three of the top six hardest shots resulting in goals by Hurricanes players during the 2026 playoffs (also scored 79.75-mph goal in Game 1 against Montreal Canadiens during Eastern Conference Final).

Jarvis also ranks highly in other shot speed categories this postseason; he is 11th among forwards in 80-plus mph shot attempts during the playoffs (10) and ranks in the 95th percentile among forwards in 70-plus mph shot attempts (17).

VGK@CAR, SCF, Gm 2: Jarvis slams home game-winning PPG in OT

2. Shots by location

Jarvis’ overtime goal in Game 2 of the Cup Final, a one-timer from the left circle region of the ice, was his third midrange goal of the playoffs; he is tied for third in midrange goals this postseason behind Ehlers and Mikael Granlund of the Anaheim Ducks (four each).

Jarvis is also near the top of the NHL in midrange shots on goal (19; third behind Tage Thompson’s 22; Andrei Svechnikov’s 20). Carolina has four of the top seven players in that category (Logan Stankoven is tied for fourth with 17; Sebastian Aho is tied for sixth with 16). This regular season, Jarvis ranked highly among forwards in midrange goals (12; 95th percentile), high-danger shots on goal (96; 98th percentile) and midrange shots on goal (77; 93rd percentile).

MTL@CAR, ECF, Gm 1: Jarvis wires in opening goal 33 seconds in

3. Offensive zone time percentage

Jarvis’ strongest advanced metric continues to be his offensive zone time percentage, making him a key part of the Hurricanes’ perennial dominance in that category. This postseason, Jarvis ranks 10th among forwards in offensive zone time percentage (48.5; 95th percentile). During the regular season, Jarvis was tied for sixth in the entire NHL in offensive zone time percentage (48.2).

His speed continues to be a driving force behind his strong underlying metrics; Jarvis is tied for fifth on the Hurricanes in 20-plus mph speed bursts (28; 87th percentile among NHL forwards) this postseason, including six over the first two games of the Cup Final (second on team behind Ehlers’ eight). Carolina generated 14 shot attempts in 8:34 minutes at 5-on-5 with Ehlers and Jarvis on the ice together in Game 2, showing that this speedy duo could be a collective X-factor if it sticks for the rest of the series.

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