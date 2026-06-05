NHL EDGE stats: Jarvis has strong underlying metrics in postseason

1. Shot speed

Jarvis scored the overtime goal on the power play against the Vegas Golden Knights in Game 2 of the Stanley Cup Final to even the best-of-7 championship series 1-1. Jarvis, who had previously been held to three goals over his first 14 games of the postseason, has had strong underlying metrics all postseason and showed signs of being a difference-maker after being moved to the second line with Nikolaj Ehlers and Jordan Staal in Game 2.

Jarvis’ overtime goal in Game 2 of the Cup Final clocked in at 80.05 mph, marking his second 80-plus mph goal of the postseason, tied for the second most in the NHL behind Dylan Guenther of the Utah Mammoth (three). His other 80-plus mph goal came against the Philadelphia Flyers in Game 2 of the second round (84.76), the hardest shot resulting in a goal by any Carolina skater this postseason. Jarvis has had three of the top six hardest shots resulting in goals by Hurricanes players during the 2026 playoffs (also scored 79.75-mph goal in Game 1 against Montreal Canadiens during Eastern Conference Final).

Jarvis also ranks highly in other shot speed categories this postseason; he is 11th among forwards in 80-plus mph shot attempts during the playoffs (10) and ranks in the 95th percentile among forwards in 70-plus mph shot attempts (17).