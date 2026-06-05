Slavin's defensive work big reason for Hurricanes' Cup Final run

It's more than just his hand-eye coordination that makes him elite at what he does. Slavin regularly corkscrews players he's defending.

"So, I don't know if this will make any sense, but I go against him when he's on the (penalty kill) and I'm on the power play in practice, and he's so good at knowing what you're about to do and what you're trying to do that sometimes I'll have to short-circuit myself and do something totally different than what I would like to do," Hurricanes forward Taylor Hall said. "So, if I push the puck out here, he knows, 'OK he's probably going to try to sauce this pass,' so he's going to try to knock it down. So, I won't sauce it, I'll get it out there and almost fan on the pass. I've seen some guys kind of just start to really overdo it when they have to play against him because he really can put you in a blender like that."

Slavin credits that ability as a "learned skill over the course of my life," aided by sister, Jordan, who was a defenseman at the University of North Dakota after playing boys hockey until she was 14 years old.

"Once she played girls hockey, obviously you can't hit so she had to rely a lot on her stick, on her positioning and being able to watch that (helped) as well," Slavin said. "I was never a physical guy, so I always relied on my stick and my skating, really just anticipating where the play is going to be going, where the open lanes probably are and knowing where the other guys on the ice area, just being able to read and hopefully try to defuse."

Slavin has been doing it for years to little fanfare until recently.

The 32-year-old has never finished higher than fifth in the Norris Trophy voting (2019-20) in his 11 NHL seasons, but that's probably because he has never finished with more than 42 points (four goals, 38 assists), which he had in 2021-22. An injury limited him to 39 games this season. He had eight points (one goal, seven assists).

But he started to get more notoriety last season, when he was Team USA's top shutdown defender at the 4 Nations Face-Off, where he was paired with Brock Faber of the Minnesota Wild.

He had that same assignment of going against Connor McDavid, Nathan MacKinnon and Macklin Celebrini at the Winter Olympics in Milan.

Slavin was brilliant.

Team USA went 18-for-18 on the penalty kill, with Slavin playing a massive role. Slavin helped the United States capture the gold medal in a 2-1 overtime win against Team Canada; Slavin was a plus-1. McDavid, Celebrini and MacKinnon were shutout.

"The world got to see it with him playing in the Olympics and 4 Nations," Chatfield said. "Nothing shy of greatness is what comes from him every night."