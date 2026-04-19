3 Things to Watch: Bruins at Sabres, Game 1 of Eastern Conference 1st Round
'Bedlam' expected for 1st playoff game in Buffalo since 2011
© Bill Wippert/NHLI via Getty Images
BUFFALO -- It's a game 15 years in the making.
The last time the Buffalo Sabres made the Stanley Cup Playoffs was 2011 and they haven't been back since.
That changes with the Sabres hosting the Boston Bruins in the opener of the Eastern Conference First Round on Sunday.
It's a game that will be full of emotion between two teams that many did not expect to be in this position, whether that was at the start of the season for the Bruins after they missed the playoffs last season, or when the Sabres were last in the East (11-14-4) on Dec. 8 after 29 games.
"I'm hoping that we are amped up, because it will be electric," Sabres coach Lindy Ruff said. "It'll be a totally different feeling, for sure. I'm looking forward to how our guys are going to react to it. We've talked about the energy we need to bring, how we need to play. I anticipate them being ready to do it."
The Sabres finished first in the Atlantic Division with three more points than the Tampa Bay Lightning and Montreal Canadiens, who each had 106 points. The Bruins (100 points) finished just one point ahead of the Ottawa Senators to take the first wild card in the East.
The Bruins last made the playoffs in 2024, defeating the Toronto Maple Leafs in seven games of the first round and a six-game loss to the Florida Panthers in the second round. The Sabres made the playoffs 29 times in their first 40 seasons, but have been waiting for 15 seasons to return.
Which is why KeyBank Center will be "bedlam," said Bruins forward and ex-Sabre Casey Mittelstadt.
"That's going to be the key too, how well we start, but also, don't forget, the pressure is on them too," Bruins coach Marco Sturm said. "They've been waiting for this moment, not just the players, but the whole organization, the fans, the city, has been waiting for that moment. So, there is a lot pressure on the home team."
The Sabres and Bruins have met eight previous times in the playoffs, the last time a six-game win for Boston in the 2010 Eastern Conference Quarterfinals. The Bruins are 6-2 against the Sabres in the postseason.
The team that takes Game 1 of a best-of-7 series are 535-252 (.680) all time.
Here are 3 things to watch in Game 1:
1. Playoff newbies
Though there is plenty of playoff experience on each side -- from the 66 games by Sabres forward Alex Tuch to the 91 played by Bruins defenseman Charlie McAvoy -- plenty will make their NHL postseason debut.
That includes notable names like Sabres captain Rasmus Dahlin and forward Tage Thompson. Ruff had some advice.
"I've told a few guys, as soon as you get one shift in the playoffs, you've got some playoff experience," Ruff said. "That's all you need."
All told, the Sabres have played a grand total of 387 postseason games and the Bruins 651, though all three who are Stanley Cup champions play for the Sabres: Luke Schenn in 2020 and 2021 with the Lightning; Bowen Byram in 2022 with the Colorado Avalanche; and Tanner Pearson with the Los Angeles Kings in 2014.
Even for the Bruins, there are notable exceptions, including the entirety of their third line, a kid line made up of James Hagens, Fraser Minten and Marat Khusnutdinov. That's especially true for Hagens, the No. 7 pick in the 2025 NHL Draft, who has an assist in two NHL games after debuting one week ago.
2. Who is bigger and badder?
When Sturm said, matter-of-factly, "We are bigger, strong, we are more physical, we just have to be smart, but we're going to go after them," on Friday, it didn't seem like he was taking a shot at the Sabres, but not everyone in Buffalo liked the comment.
The players mostly demurred, and Ruff was measured, when asked about it Saturday.
"That's his take on his team," Ruff said. "I have a lot of respect for what our team has done and how we play and the speed we play the game. They've got a good team. I mean, they know who they are and we know who we are."
There's no question that each team has some heavy hitters, with players like Mark Kastelic, Tanner Jeannot, Nikita Zadorov, Logan Stanley and Peyton Krebs. There is, of course, that five-fight, 102-penalty minute game against the Tampa Bay Lightning in Buffalo on March 8.
Sturm didn't shy away from the comments Sunday.
"At the end of the day, nobody is looking closely enough like I do," he said. "I watched the last four games when we played them. It was very clear to see when we are on top of our game we are hard on pucks, strong on pucks, we are physical, we have a chance. And if we decide to play their way, might as well stay at home because they are that good."
3. Sabres on the man-advantage
It's been a rough go for the Sabres' power play of late. They were 0-for-22 in the final seven games of the season to finish tied for 19th in the NHL (19.5 percent).
The Bruins were the second-most penalized team in the League (978 penalty minutes) and boast the top two players in the individual category, Nikita Zadorov, 152, and Mark Kastelic, 140, with Stanley (128) ranking third. Boston was also 24th on the penalty kill (77.0 percent). That means the Sabres might just have a lot of chances on the power play. Whether they convert could change the series.
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Bruins projected lineup
Morgan Geekie -- Elias Lindholm -- David Pastrnak
Casey Mittelstadt -- Pavel Zacha -- Viktor Arvidsson
James Hagens -- Fraser Minten -- Marat Khusnutdinov
Tanner Jeannot -- Sean Kuraly -- Mark Kastelic
Jonathan Aspirot -- Charlie McAvoy
Hampus Lindholm -- Mason Lohrei
Nikita Zadorov -- Andrew Peeke
Jeremy Swayman
Joonas Korpisalo
Scratched: Alex Steeves, Jordan Harris, Henri Jokiharju, Lukas Reichel, Michael Eyssimont
Injured: None
Sabres projected lineup
Peyton Krebs -- Tage Thompson -- Alex Tuch
Jason Zucker -- Ryan McLeod -- Jack Quinn
Zach Benson -- Josh Norris -- Josh Doan
Jordan Greenway -- Josh Dunne -- Beck Malenstyn
Rasmus Dahlin -- Mattias Samuelsson
Bowen Byram -- Owen Power
Logan Stanley -- Connor Timmins
Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen
Alex Lyon
Scratched: Colten Ellis, Michael Kesselring, Tyson Kozak, Dunne, Tanner Pearson, Luke Schenn
Injured: Sam Carrick (upper body), Noah Ostlund (upper body), Jiri Kulich (blood clot), Justin Danforth (lower body)
Status report
Lyon will dress for the first time since sustaining a lower-body injury during a morning skate April 8. … Ostlund is "knocking on the door" of being ready, Ruff said Saturday, but the forward is not expected to play.