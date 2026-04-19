3 Things to Watch: Bruins at Sabres, Game 1 of Eastern Conference 1st Round

BUFFALO -- It's a game 15 years in the making.

The last time the Buffalo Sabres made the Stanley Cup Playoffs was 2011 and they haven't been back since.

That changes with the Sabres hosting the Boston Bruins in the opener of the Eastern Conference First Round on Sunday.

It's a game that will be full of emotion between two teams that many did not expect to be in this position, whether that was at the start of the season for the Bruins after they missed the playoffs last season, or when the Sabres were last in the East (11-14-4) on Dec. 8 after 29 games.

"I'm hoping that we are amped up, because it will be electric," Sabres coach Lindy Ruff said. "It'll be a totally different feeling, for sure. I'm looking forward to how our guys are going to react to it. We've talked about the energy we need to bring, how we need to play. I anticipate them being ready to do it."

The Sabres finished first in the Atlantic Division with three more points than the Tampa Bay Lightning and Montreal Canadiens, who each had 106 points. The Bruins (100 points) finished just one point ahead of the Ottawa Senators to take the first wild card in the East.

The Bruins last made the playoffs in 2024, defeating the Toronto Maple Leafs in seven games of the first round and a six-game loss to the Florida Panthers in the second round. The Sabres made the playoffs 29 times in their first 40 seasons, but have been waiting for 15 seasons to return.

Which is why KeyBank Center will be "bedlam," said Bruins forward and ex-Sabre Casey Mittelstadt.

"That's going to be the key too, how well we start, but also, don't forget, the pressure is on them too," Bruins coach Marco Sturm said. "They've been waiting for this moment, not just the players, but the whole organization, the fans, the city, has been waiting for that moment. So, there is a lot pressure on the home team."

The Sabres and Bruins have met eight previous times in the playoffs, the last time a six-game win for Boston in the 2010 Eastern Conference Quarterfinals. The Bruins are 6-2 against the Sabres in the postseason.

The team that takes Game 1 of a best-of-7 series are 535-252 (.680) all time.