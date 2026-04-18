Sabres expect home atmosphere to be 'whole other animal' in playoffs

The building had started to be transformed Saturday, when the Sabres held their final practice before the start of the series. Playoff logos adorned windows outside the arena and, inside, “We’re back” towels in blue and gold had been draped over seatbacks.

It has been 15 years of waiting for Buffalo, for its fan base, 15 years since the Sabres last participated in the Stanley Cup Playoffs. The last time the doors of this building opened for a playoff game, in fact, it was known as HSBC Arena.

It was April 24, 2011, with Buffalo up 3-2 in the best-of-7 Conference Quarterfinals series against the Philadelphia Flyers. The Sabres lost that game 5-4 in overtime, and then lost Game 7 in Philadelphia.

No one could have foreseen it would be until 2026 that Buffalo would return.

There is one constant between those two games: Lindy Ruff. Though Ruff was later fired by the Sabres and coached the Dallas Stars (2013-17) and the New Jersey Devils (2020-24) in the interim, he returned as Buffalo coach on April 22, 2024.

He can see, perhaps more than anyone, the gulf between then and now, between the enjoyment of something that had happened for the Sabres 29 times in their first 40 seasons and something that has been 15 years in the making.

“I think the difference right now is the city right now is incredibly jacked up,” Ruff said Saturday. “I think the city kind of got used to it before this, us being in the playoffs, '05-'06, '06-'07, we were in the playoffs for a good period of time. It's been such a long wait that you can feel the emotions and the fans' appreciation for how this year went.

“You could feel it almost everywhere, from the number of flags you drive by on the way in to the people honking or signs ‘Honk if you like the Sabres,’ all kinds of stuff. I think this anticipation has been long waited for. And we're hopefully going to put together a long journey here together.”