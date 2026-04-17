Swayman vs. Luukkonen goalie matchup in Eastern Conference First Round

Traffic: The 21 screen goals in this sample are among the highest total tracked, well above the 15.1 percent average for the more than 10,000 goals tracked for this project since 2017. It’s seemingly tied to a tendency to look around bodies in front of the net from a low, flexed stance rather than trying to look over them from a taller stance. Swayman was in that lower stance on 16 of the 21 goals. A tendency by Boston defenders to stand beside screening forwards makes it even harder to find a sight line from the position Swayman prefers to assume. He also likes to get to the edge of his crease and will engage with forwards trying to screen him there. He mostly holds that ice but will drift off the release, which helps his recovery if the shot hits a body in front and bounces to the sides. But, it opens the net high if stays in a dangerous area, with 12 of these 21 goals scored in the top corners.

Left to right down low: It’s hard to ignore the 19 goals along the ice outside the right skate on Swayman. Eight were rebounds and most others are representative of backdoor tap-ins. A discrepancy that big compared to outside the left skate warrants a second look even if some of it is caused by defensive deficiencies that may contribute to more low laterals in that direction. Most goalies have one side with which they move better, and for most it’s the glove side. So, perhaps it’s not surprising Swayman, despite being one of the League’s most mobile goalies even from a low, wide stance, seems more likely to reach with the stick rather than push across to his blocker, eight times among those 19 goals.

East-west and up: Despite the above-mentioned trend to his right, Swayman still has top-5 results on lateral plays in tight and his ability to hold his edges and still generate lateral push power deep in his stance make it important to elevate over the pads. If it doesn’t happen, the chance to make a momentum-changing save, especially on the glove side, exists.

Low blocker, high glove: The high totals may be similar between the glove and blocker side, and the reality is none of these numbers represent a save percentage, but eight of 11 clean-look goals came on the blocker side above the pads, compared to just one on the glove side. If there was a trend worth noting among Swayman’s excellent glove-side results, it’s to shoot high, rather than low, in one-on-one situations because Swayman holds his glove in a more natural, neutral and lower “handshake position.” Each of the four breakaway goals on the glove side were scored above the glove.