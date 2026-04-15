Bruins roster breakdown ahead of Stanley Cup Playoffs

James Hagens (5-11, 177), Hauppauge, New York: The Bruins signed the 19-year-old to a three-year, entry level contract April 8, after he finished his sophomore season at Boston College. The No. 7 pick in the 2025 NHL Draft played six games for Providence in the American Hockey League and had four points (one goal, three assists) after signing an amateur tryout agreement. The forward made his NHL debut on April 12 and one assist in two games.

Tanner Jeannot (6-2, 221), Estevan, Saskatchewan: The 28-year-old has found a home as a bottom-six forward after playing for the Nashville Predators, Tampa Bay Lightning and Kings. He signed a five year, $17 million contract with the Bruins on July 1, 2025, and had 22 points (six goals, 16 assists) in 77 games.

Mark Kastelic (6-4, 234), Phoenix, Arizona: When the Bruins said they wanted to be harder to play against at the start of this season, Kastelic was a big piece of that, and the 27-year-old has delivered. He has been an important bottom-six piece, especially at the face-off dot, and had 22 points (12 goals, 10 assists) in 78 games. He was acquired from the Ottawa Senators with Joonas Korpisalo in the trade for Linus Ullmark on June 24, 2024.

Marat Khusnutdinov (5-11, 184), Moscow, Russia: Khusnutdinov might have been the most under-the-radar of players acquired before the 2025 NHL Trade Deadline. The 23-year-old has played on the first and third lines and had 33 points (15 goals, 18 assists) in 77 games while bringing a dynamic element. He came to Boston from the Minnesota Wild as part of the trade for Justin Brazeau on March 6, 2025.

Sean Kuraly (6-2, 208), Niagara Falls, New York: The 33-year-old is in his second stint with the Bruins, returning to sign a two-year contract July 1 after four seasons with the Columbus Blue Jackets. Kuraly played his first five seasons with Boston and for the 2019 Eastern Conference champions. He had 22 points (six goals, 16 assists) in 82 games as a bottom-six forward.

Elias Lindholm (6-1, 200), Boden, Sweden: Lindholm was significantly more comfortable in his second season with the Bruins after signing a seven-year contract July 1, 2024, with 48 points (17 goals, 31 assists) in 69 games as the first- and third-line center. The 31-year-old is a defensively responsible, if not flashy offensively.

Fraser Minten (6-2, 204), Vancouver, British Columbia: Minten has exceeded expectations as a 21-year-old center in his first full season. He had 35 points (17 goals, 18 assists) in 82 games and earned the trust of coach Marco Sturm, playing on the first and third lines. Minten played 25 games coming into this season. He was traded to the Bruins by the Toronto Maple Leafs before the 2025 Deadline with a conditional first-round pick in the 2026 NHL Draft for defenseman Brandon Carlo.

Casey Mittelstadt (6-1, 205), Eden Prairie, Minnesota: Mittelstadt resuscitated his career this season, forming a formidable line with Arvidsson and Pavel Zacha. It was Mittelstadt's move from center to wing that helped stabilize the line, and the 27-year-old had 42 points (15 goals, 27 assists) in 71 games. The only other time he has scored 15 goals in an NHL season was 2022-23 for the Buffalo Sabres. He arrived before the 2025 Deadline, coming from the Colorado Avalanche in the trade for Charlie Coyle.

David Pastrnak (6-0, 199), Havirov, Czechia: Pastrnak, who turns 30 on May 25, had another MVP-caliber season for the team that chose him in the first round (No. 25) of the 2014 NHL Draft. He had 100 points (29 goals, 71 assists) in 77 games, his fourth straight season reaching triple digits in points. Pastrnak had 32 more points than the next Bruins' player, Geekie, and his 71 assists are a new NHL career high.