Sabres roster at a glance for Stanley Cup Playoffs

Josh Dunne (6-4, 208), O'Fallon, Missouri: The 27-year-old signed a two-year, two-way contract with the Sabres on July 1, 2024, and scored his first NHL goal in a 4-3 loss to the Columbus Blue Jackets on Oct. 28. Josh's sister, Joy Dunne, completed her junior season as a forward at Ohio State University and won gold with Team USA at the 2026 Winter Olympics. Another sister, Jincy, is a defenseman for the New York Sirens of the Professional Women's Hockey League.

Jordan Greenway (6-6, 231), Canton, New York: The 29-year-old returned for a 4-3 win against the New York Islanders on March 31 after missing 24 games with an abdominal injury. Greenway had one assist in six games since and six points (one goal, five assists) in 40 games this season. He was acquired from the Minnesota Wild on March 3, 2023, for a second-round pick in the 2023 NHL Draft and a fifth-round pick in the 2024 NHL Draft, and signed a two-year, $8 million contract with the Sabres on March 5, 2025.

Tyson Kozak (5-11, 185), Souris, Manitoba: The 23-year-old and Buffalo's seventh-round pick (No. 193) in the 2021 NHL Draft had six points (two goals, four assists) in 46 games while seeing time on the fourth line.

Peyton Krebs (6-0, 188), Calgary, Alberta: Joined the Sabres with Alex Tuch in the trade that sent Jack Eichel to the Vegas Golden Knights on Nov. 4, 2021. Krebs, chosen by Vegas in the first round (No. 17) of the 2019 NHL Draft, had NHL career highs in goals (12), assists (27), points (39) and plus-minus (plus-13) in 82 games. He had one assist in his 300th NHL game, an 8-4 win against the Ottawa Senators on Oct. 15.

Jiri Kulich (6-1, 193), Kadan, Czechia: The 22-year-old hasn't played since Nov. 1 because of a blood clot. He was taken by the Sabres in the first round (No. 28) of the 2022 NHL Draft and has 29 points (18 goals, 11 assists) in 75 games.

Beck Malenstyn (6-3, 209), Delta, British Columbia: Completed his second season with the Sabres after arriving in a trade with the Washington Capitals on June 29, 2024. Malenstyn had 14 points (seven goals, seven assists) in 81 games as a bottom-six forward.

Ryan McLeod (6-3, 204), Mississauga, Ontario: Had 54 points (14 goals, 40 assists) in 81 games while contributing in a top-six role. McLeod was traded to Buffalo by the Edmonton Oilers on July 5, 2024, and signed a four-year, $20 million contract July 1, 2025. His brother, Michael McLeod, was chosen by the New Jersey Devils in the first round (No. 12) of the 2016 NHL Draft.