Swayman in top form for Bruins entering 1st round against Sabres

It was in those 2023-24 playoffs when Swayman emerged as one of the best young goalies in the League, a 12-game run where he started the postseason sharing the net with Ullmark and ended it having a 2.15 goals-against average and a .933 save percentage, including allowing a single goal to the Maple Leafs in a first-round Game 7 overtime win.

Then, and since, Swayman has leaned on his mental game, engaging an outside sports psychologist this offseason, to help him with that, to help him remain focused in game-to-game, moment-to-moment, to not live in the past or the future.

That’s how he enters these playoffs.

“We worked so hard to get to this point, I’m not going to be nervous, I’m going to be excited,” he said. “That’s the best part, it’s enjoying the fruits of your labor, and now you’ve really got to hone in on the excitement around it and truthfully enjoy the biggest stages because they’re so hard to come by and you really are fortunate to be in the position we’re in. I know that that’s a huge motivator for me personally.”

Swayman built himself back to this point after a disappointing 2024-25, when he struggled (3.11 GAA, .892 save percentage) and the Bruins finished well out of the playoffs. He went to the IIHF World Championship with Team USA, earning the net and leading the team to the gold medal.

He came back to the Bruins, ready.

“I don’t think Jeremy’s ever given anybody a second thought about where his confidence in himself and his abilities are, and that’s great from a goaltender, from any type of player,” general manager Don Sweeney said. “And the work that he backs that up with, obviously going to the World Championships and leading that team to a gold medal says a lot about where his mindset was, from the standpoint of -- not flushing the year -- sort of taking responsibility for not playing as well. … He had goals in mind.”