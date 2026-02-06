NHL Winter Olympics men’s hockey interactive guide

NHL players are participating in the Olympic Winter Games Milano Cortina 2026. It’s the first time the League has sent players to the Winter Games since 2014 in Sochi.

The men’s hockey tournament will run from Feb. 11-22 in Milan.

A total of 149 NHL players will be in the tournament, which will feature all 12 countries playing three preliminary games in their respective groups. All 12 then move on to a single-elimination playoff that will conclude with the gold medal game Feb. 22.

To mark the event, the NHL Communications team has put together an interactive guide with all the figures and facts for these Winter Games and for the previous five Olympics that featured NHL players.

Highlights include links to:

For 2026 Games:

NHL.com Hub

Schedule

Skater Statistics

Goaltender Statistics

Rosters

NHL Stats Pack

For Olympic history with NHL players:

Medalists

Clinching Goals

Did You Know?

Tournament-by-Tournament Recaps

Records: Teams/Skaters/Goaltenders

Registers: Skaters/Goaltenders

Fans can follow this guide and NHL.com throughout the entire Olympics.