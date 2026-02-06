NHL Winter Olympics men’s hockey interactive guide

Complete information pertaining to Olympic Winter Games featuring NHL players

olympics-guide-graphic
By NHL.com
@NHLMedia

NHL players are participating in the Olympic Winter Games Milano Cortina 2026. It’s the first time the League has sent players to the Winter Games since 2014 in Sochi.

The men’s hockey tournament will run from Feb. 11-22 in Milan.

A total of 149 NHL players will be in the tournament, which will feature all 12 countries playing three preliminary games in their respective groups. All 12 then move on to a single-elimination playoff that will conclude with the gold medal game Feb. 22.

To mark the event, the NHL Communications team has put together an interactive guide with all the figures and facts for these Winter Games and for the previous five Olympics that featured NHL players.

Highlights include links to:

For 2026 Games:

  • NHL.com Hub
  • Schedule
  • Skater Statistics
  • Goaltender Statistics
  • Rosters
  • NHL Stats Pack

For Olympic history with NHL players:

  • Medalists
  • Clinching Goals
  • Did You Know?
  • Tournament-by-Tournament Recaps
  • Records: Teams/Skaters/Goaltenders
  • Registers: Skaters/Goaltenders

Fans can follow this guide and NHL.com throughout the entire Olympics.

Related Content

2026 Winter Olympics men's hockey schedule begins Feb. 11

Complete men's hockey rosters for 2026 Winter Olympics

What NHL players are saying heading into 2026 Olympics

Canada, United States picked to win Olympic gold by NHL.com staffers

Olympics

Fantasy rankings for Olympic Winter Games Milano Cortina 2026

Fantasy top 10 sleepers for Olympic Winter Games Milano Cortina 2026

Team Latvia prepared to surprise at Olympics after climb to prominence

Team Finland chasing Olympic gold medal repeat at Milano Cortina

Denmark hoping to turn Worlds upset of Canada into Olympic success

Team Switzerland seeks to build on success from Worlds

Germany optimistic for Olympics with Draisaitl, more NHL stars on roster

Canada, United States picked to win Olympic gold by NHL.com staffers

What NHL players are saying heading into 2026 Olympics

Thompson sharp in return to Capitals, ready for Olympics with Canada

Schaefer says playing in future Olympics would be 'dream come true'

Jarvis answers call to join Team Canada at Milano Cortina

Unmasked: Goalies able to break in new Olympic gear quicker than ever

Point out for Olympics, replaced by Jarvis on Team Canada

Sanheim ready to do ‘anything’ to help Team Canada win gold at Olympics

Pastrnak, Draisaitl, Niederreiter named as Olympic flag-bearers

Olympic Winter Games Milano Cortina 2026 Buzz

Werenski taking game 'to another level' for Blue Jackets ahead of Olympics