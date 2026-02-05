Schaefer says playing in future Olympics would be 'dream come true'

Schaefer needs one goal to tie Phil Housley (17) for the most by an 18-year-old defenseman in NHL history and will get that chance when the Islanders visit the New Jersey Devils at Prudential Center on Thursday (7 p.m. ET; MSGSN2, MSGSN).

"All the guys are just setting me up super nice, putting me in the right spots," Schaefer said. "It's been super fun to work with them and it's pretty fun when you can just create this chemistry where they know where you'll be all over the ice. I guess you just got to put pucks on net, and I think the Warrior hockey sticks help a lot too ... I love them."

Schaefer was NHL.com's favorite in its Trophy Tracker series for the Calder Trophy as NHL rookie of the year at the halfway point of the season after receiving 78 voting points (15 first-place votes) from a 16-person panel.

"He's got a pretty good, quick release," Islanders coach Patrick Roy said. "I mean, it reminds me of the wrister by Ray Bourque. Ray always kept it just above the pad, and that was his thing he seemed to do years ago, and then now Schaefer, he seems to do the same thing."

Schaefer tied Bobby Orr for the third-most career points by an 18-year-old defenseman in NHL history after getting two points (one goal, one assist) in a 5-4 overtime win against the Pittsburgh Penguins on Tuesday. He trails Housley (57) and Rasmus Dahlin (44) on the list.

"It's crazy to think," Schaefer said when asked about seeing his name with the likes of Orr and Housley. "I mean, I didn't really get to watch a lot of those guys but obviously hearing their names and things they did with the league, it's pretty cool to see and or hear about. I watch clips on them, and they are some big names, so I'm obviously honored to be in the same sentence as them.

"That stuff is cool but, I mean, you're in season and you're really just focused on winning games with your team. Hockey is fun. You don't have to put any extra pressure or anything like that on yourself, so you just try to block out all the noise."

Schaefer became the youngest defenseman (18 years, 116 days) in NHL history to reach 25 career points when he had an assist in a 3-2 shootout win at the Chicago Blackhawks on Dec. 30.

"I won't ever get tired of talking about 'Schaef'," Roy said. "Everybody is praising him a lot, which is cool, but at the same time, there's other guys around him and I think that's what 'Schaef' wants. He's a team guy and when he makes a mistake, (goalies) Ilya Sorokin or David Rittich are there for him."