Schaefer says playing in future Olympics would be 'dream come true'

NEWARK, N.J. -- Matthew Schaefer is hopeful one day he'll get the chance to represent Team Canada on the grandest international stage at the Winter Olympics.
The 18-year-old rookie defenseman with the New York Islanders may not have to wait too long after coming awfully close to earning a spot for his country this year at the Olympic Winter Games Milano Cortina 2026.
"I think it's everyone's dream to play at the Olympics," Schaefer told NHL.com. "I mean, everyone dreams of playing in the NHL but, obviously, to represent your country too and, you know, if you ever get that opportunity, it'd be an honor and dream come true.
"It's fun to watch it, too. Fun to just support your country, watch and cheer them on as well. But who wouldn't love to play at the Olympics?"
Schaefer, the No. 1 pick in the 2025 NHL Draft, leads all first-year defensemen in goals (16), points (39), power-play points (14), shots on goal (137) and average ice time (24:05) and ranks first among all NHL defensemen in penalties drawn (28) in 57 games.
He might not be participating for Team Canada at the Olympics, but he'll certainly be cheering for his country and is excited to watch Islanders teammate Bo Horvat play for Canada.
"I'm so happy for him," Schaefer said. "He's a great leader on and off the ice; just a great person. He's so fun to watch out there and fun to play with. I've been able to come close to him and he's just an amazing guy, a great family guy. It'll be fun for all the players to go over there and experience it."