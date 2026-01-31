McAvoy eager to soak in ‘once-in-a-lifetime’ Opening Ceremony at Olympics

Bruins defenseman thrilled to be part of Milano Cortina festivities

Charlie McAvoy Boston

© China Wong/NHLI via Getty Images

By Amalie Benjamin
@AmalieBenjamin NHL.com Senior Writer

TAMPA -- When Charlie McAvoy took a look at the calendar, he realized what was possible. The Boston Bruins had their final game before the Olympic Winter Games Milano Cortina 2026 on Feb. 4, at the Florida Panthers, allowing just enough time for him to make it to Italy ahead of the Opening Ceremony.

He was in.

“I had the opportunity because we end on the 4th,” McAvoy said Saturday ahead of the 2026 Navy Federal Credit Union NHL Stadium Series against the Tampa Bay Lightning at Raymond James Stadium on Sunday (6:30 p.m. ET; ESPN, SN, TVAS).

“So we talked to the powers that be. Treating everything like a once-in-a-lifetime [thing]. So I’ll be there.”

The defenseman, who was one of the first six players named to the initial roster for the United States team, isn’t alone. Bruins teammates Jeremy Swayman (United States) and David Pastrnak (Czechia) will also be attending the Opening Ceremony on Feb. 6, walking in, representing their countries.

“There was a conversation that happened with the players that were done on the 4th and the [U.S. Olympic Committee] and a bunch of people about interest in going,” McAvoy said. “I said, ‘Sign me up, I’ll be there.’

“Just, to me the Olympics, I think it’s one of the most special things about it is the opening ceremonies. I remember some of them, where I was with my family watching it, and just what that kind of meant. I think just to try and take it all in, how special it’s going to be.”

McAvoy, who played for the United States at the 4 Nations Face-Off last February, has come to close to participating in the Olympics before. He nearly got to play at the 2022 Beijing Olympics before the NHL decided not to participate amidst the COVID-19 pandemic.

It was a disappointing blow, which is why he’s so keen on experiencing everything that the Olympics has to offer this time.

And it’s coming fast. The Opening Ceremony is a mere six days away, though the Bruins have two games to complete before the Olympians head to Italy, starting with the Stadium Series.

So, even all the pomp and excitement that comes along with the outdoor game, how much is Italy on his mind these days?

“I’ve been thinking about Italy for a while now,” McAvoy said. “Hard not to. I can’t wait.”

And of going to the Opening Ceremony, he added, “It’s going to be sick.”

He has, after all, waited for this for his whole career.

“Just a once-in-a-lifetime dream come true,” McAvoy said. “We’ve got to make the most of it.”

