Tkachuk of Senators ready to live 'childhood dream' of playing in Olympics

4 Nations Face-Off experience gave forward 'that much more fire to win gold'

BTkachuk_4N_celebrating

© Getty Images

By Wes Crosby
NHL.com Independent Correspondent

PITTSBURGH -- Brady Tkachuk wants to turn a dream into reality.

The Olympic Winter Games Milano Cortina 2026 are nearing. Tkachuk, a forward for the Ottawa Senators, will represent the United States, starting with its open against Latvia on Feb. 12.

Competing is exciting, but winning is the expectation.

"We're going there, and all 12 nations want that gold medal," Tkachuk told NHL.com on Monday. "So that's something that, it's been a childhood dream of, not just mine, but by every Olympian, that they want to come out with gold. Really believe in our team, really believe in the build, the makeup."

It won't be the first time Tkachuk has played internationally.

In February 2025, he starred alongside his older brother, Matthew Tkachuk of the Florida Panthers, in the 4 Nations Face-Off. Brady scored three goals in four games; Matthew had three points (two goals, one assist) in three games.

"At that time, that was kind of my mindset, first time best-on-best," Brady Tkachuk said. "That was Olympics-esque just because I've never experienced it. So I really tried to be as best I can for that."

They were left disappointed, though. After defeating Canada 3-1 on Feb. 15 during the round-robin portion of the tournament, the United States lost 3-2 in overtime in the final Feb. 20.

"I think experiencing what we did in 4 Nations," Tkachuk said, "it just created that much more fire to win gold."

Jake Sanderson, Tkachuk's teammate with the Senators and the United States, agrees.

The defenseman scored one goal in two games at 4 Nations and is eager to measure himself against a deeper talent pool spread across more countries at the Olympics. He seems primed with 44 points (10 goals, 34 assists) in 54 games for the Senators this season.

"It's the top of the top," Sanderson said. "Doesn't get any better than that. I think all the players have been really looking forward to it. I'm sure everybody's pretty fired up. ... I think everybody's capable of winning.

"Really excited. I think it all started to set in for me a few days ago when I started packing, packing my suitcase. So, yeah, obviously we take off in a few days, and I think I'm trying to stay as present as I can here these next couple of games. But obviously a lot of excitement, for sure."

Before then, there's still work to be done for the Senators (26-21-7), who have outscored their opponents 16-4 during a three-game winning streak entering their game against the Pittsburgh Penguins at PPG Paints Arena on Monday (7 p.m. ET; SN-PIT, TSN5, TVAS).

Tkachuk has 36 points (14 goals, 22 assists) in 34 games, despite missing 20 games because of a broken right thumb sustained Oct. 13. He has seven points (two goals, five assists) in his past three games and 15 points (six goals, nine assists) in his past nine.

There's a focus on trying to guide the Senators on a late push for the Stanley Cup Playoffs; they enter the week eight points behind the Buffalo Sabres for the second wild card in the Eastern Conference.

Still, it's hard to ignore the vital hockey just ahead.

"I feel like all season, it's been like, 'February, it's going to be Olympics,'" Tkachuk said. "I think it's hard to not get so excited. There's still three really important games (for the Senators) leading up to it, but I can't believe ... we're in single-digit days away from being over there. So I mean, yes, of course, not going to lie, it's very exciting."

