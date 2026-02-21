Team USA has opportunity to usher in new era of hockey, Granato says

NHL players are competing at the Olympic Winter Games Milano Cortina 2026, the first time in 12 years that they've been on this global stage. In order to provide an inside look at the experience, NHL.com has enlisted former Olympic players, coaches and others around the game to share their insights. Today, Team USA icon Tony Granato, a forward at the 1988 Calgary Olympics, and an assistant at the 2014 Sochi Olympics and head coach at the 2018 PyeongChang Olympics.

What would a victory by Team USA over Team Canada in the gold medal game at the Olympic Winter Games Milano Cortina 2026 mean for USA Hockey and the sport in the U.S. in general?

It’s hard to single out.

First off, my family has had a special relationship with USA Hockey starting with my sister, Cammi, who’s in the Hockey Hall of Fame. Seeing her and her Team USA teammates win the Olympic gold medal at the 1998 Winter Games in Nagano may still stand as my favorite hockey moment.

My brother Don’s association with USA Hockey includes his successful stint as coach with the USA Hockey National Team Development Program. It’s there where he coached forwards Auston Matthews and Jack Eichel, who both will be playing for Team USA in the gold medal game Sunday.

I’ve also had my time with USA Hockey as a player and coach.

If it happens that this Team USA group wins gold, obviously, not being on the team, on the bench, or part of this Olympic team doesn't mean that all of us that have ever played for a U.S. team or have pride in being an American hockey player shouldn't feel part of this.

I've talked to quite a few former players, teammates, and USA hockey players that kind of feel the same way; that even though we're not there or part of it, we still should feel that it's going to mean more than just cheering for a team that you like because we have worn the jersey and we’ve participated in international events like this.