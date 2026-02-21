Canada-U.S. gold medal game should be great day for hockey, Brodeur says

NHL players are competing at the Olympic Winter Games Milano Cortina 2026, the first time they've been on this global stage for a best-on-best competition in 12 years. In order to provide an inside look at the Games experience, NHL.com has enlisted former Olympic players, coaches and those around the game to provide insight. Today, two-time Canada gold medal-winning goalie Martin Brodeur, the NHL’s all-time leader in wins and shutouts, and now an executive with the New Jersey Devils.
Team Canada versus Team USA.
It’s a gold medal game that I think we all wanted to see. And it’s a rivalry that has been going on for three decades with an intensity that fuels adrenaline within fans and players alike.
I would know. Because I was fortunate enough to be part of it.
I know this much too: The best part for the winning team in the gold medal game Sunday won’t have anything to do with a goal, a save, a hit, anything that happens on the ice, as great as those moments might be.
No, the best part is standing with your teammates, locked arm in arm, listening to and singing along with your country’s national anthem, looking up at the flag, knowing you are Olympic champions.
I had the pleasure of experiencing that twice, in 2002 and 2010. Both were hard-fought victories against Team USA in gold medal games.
Of course, 2002 will always be special. I had the chance to be in goal for our 5-2 victory in Salt Lake City. Our fans began singing “O Canada” in the final minute, in a U.S. building, no less. And when the final horn sounded, I jumped up in the air in sheer jubilation, not just for myself, but for my family, my teammates, my country.
There’s a famous photo of me leaping up when the game ends. I still have it. My late father, Denis, was a well-known photographer, including documenting the Montreal Canadiens, so I grew up with an appreciation of photography.
Was it the highest I’ve ever jumped up in the air while wearing goalie equipment? To be honest, no. Two years earlier, in the 2000 Stanley Cup Final, Jason Arnott scored the Cup-winning goal in overtime of Game 6 against the Dallas Stars in Dallas. It was my second Cup with the New Jersey Devils and, thanks to "Arnie," it was pure euphoria. I think I jumped so high when he scored, it looks in the picture like my skates are at the level of the crossbar.
The 2002 title was the first gold Canada had won in 50 years of gold medal hockey. That was special for all of us. But to be honest, it’s not something we’d talked about in the dressing room prior to or during the tournament. Remember, social media wasn’t really a thing at that time. We were kind of in our own little bubble. And that was a good thing for us.