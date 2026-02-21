Canada-U.S. gold medal game should be great day for hockey, Brodeur says

You have to understand, too, that this was only the second Olympic Games to feature NHL players. So none of us had grown up dreaming of playing in an Olympics because, well, it had never really been an available option. We all grew up dreaming of playing in the NHL. So being able to compete, and to win a gold medal, was a bonus for us. It was especially so for me, since my dad had helped Canada win bronze at the 1956 Olympic Games in Cortina D'Ampezzo, Italy. Every day I would come down for breakfast as a kid, I would see his medal on the wall.

Now I had my own. We all had our own. As a team.

Eight years later, it happened again.

This time, I witnessed the magic moment on the bench, not on the ice. I had played against Team USA in the round robin, a 5-3 loss. Roberto Luongo was in goal for the goal medal game, and I can’t say enough about how great he played not only that day, but in getting us to that point.

And I, like our entire country, jumped to my feet when Sidney Crosby scored the Golden Goal to give us a 3-2 win in overtime. Amazing.

I remember sitting in the dressing room prior to overtime watching how our guys were handling the pressure. There was no panic. They treated it as if there was a job to be done.

And then Sid did it.

He was pretty young at the time, but you could see he was going to be special. He already was. His composure was beyond his years.

It’s good to see he practiced Saturday after missing the semifinal against Finland on Friday with a lower-body injury. Hopefully he can play. But even if he doesn’t, his mere presence will be a boost.

To me, there are a couple of keys that could help determine the outcome of this game.

First, stay out of the penalty box. Five-on-five, I don’t think there is going to be much room out there. Given the talent on both teams, putting either one on the power play will be a recipe for disaster.

Secondly, goaltending. Again, something I would know about. To me, hockey always comes down to goaltending.

On Canada’s side, I think Jordan Binnington once again has shown he’s ready for the big moments. He earned the faith of Team Canada management by the way he played in the run to the 4 Nations Face-Off championship a year ago and he hasn’t missed a beat this time around.

On the Team USA side, Connor Hellebuyck has been one of the NHL’s best goalies for the past four or five years. He’s a bigger guy that plays a conservative style and normally remains deep in his net. It’s a style that works for him, including in this tournament, where he’s played very well.

Admittedly, when I watch these games, I still see them through the eyes of a goalie. Because I still work in the game and am around it all the time, that’s my perspective. So when I’m watching, I look for things like the angles goalies are playing, how would I have handled certain situations, how would I react, things like that.

I’ll tell you this like I have before: I’ll be more nervous watching the game than I would be playing in it. At least when you play, you can help control the outcome. Can’t do that watching on TV.

So we’re trying to help Canada however we can.

On Friday we watched the semifinal game against Team Finland at our home in St. Louis. My son Max decided we should put a Team Canada jersey on our dog Bruce for good luck. It worked. He watched the whole game that way. And Team Canada won 3-2.

Count on Bruce wearing that jersey again for the gold medal game.