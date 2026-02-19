United States rallies late, tops Canada in OT for women’s Olympic gold medal

Keller scores game-winner at 4:07 after Knight ties it in 3rd

By Mike G. Morreale
@mikemorrealeNHL NHL.com Senior Draft Writer

Megan Keller scored on a backhand 4:07 into overtime, giving the United States a 2-1 victory against Canada in the gold medal game of the Olympic Winter Games Milano Cortina 2026 women's ice hockey tournament at Santagiulia Arena in Milan on Thursday.

The United States won its third Olympic gold medal and first since a 3-2 shootout victory against Canada in the tournament final at the 2018 PyeongChang Games. Canada won gold by defeating the U.S. 3-2 at the 2022 Beijing Games.

Keller, a defender playing in her third Olympics, collected a pass from Taylor Heise above the Canada blue line during the 3-on-3 period, skated by defender Claire Thompson on the left side and cut to the net before scoring her third goal of the tournament.

"I'm lost for words," said Keller, who also had an assist. "This is an incredible feeling. I love these girls so much. This group deserves it. Just the effort and the faith that we kept through this four-year journey is something very special."

The U.S. won all seven of its tournament games by a combined 33-2, marking the first time since the Americans’ gold-winning performance at the 1998 Nagano Games that they went undefeated.

“Winning gold here in Milan was the ultimate goal, and our group battled constantly to make that a reality,” U.S. coach John Wroblewski said. “From our veteran leadership to our first-time Olympians, this team came together to accomplish something greater than themselves. I couldn’t be more proud.”

U.S. forward Hilary Knight forced overtime by tying the game 1-1 with 2:04 remaining in the third period and goalie Aerin Frankel pulled for an extra attacker.

Knight was standing in the slot when she deflected a shot from the point by Laila Edwards. Knight, who has 33 points (15 goals, 18 assists) in 29 career Olympic games, set Olympic records Thursday for the most goals and points by any U.S. man or woman.

The U.S. captain was asked if she needed to will her team to victory.

"When you have a one-goal deficit against Canada, you have to find the back of the net, especially against a great goaltender," Knight told NBC. "We knew it was a matter of time, but you could also run out of time against a great team. We're fortunate to have a great squad to get the job done."

Knight was playing in her fifth Olympic Games. She had announced last year that these Olympics would be her last, but when asked after the game Thursday if she had scored her final Olympic goal, Knight replied, “We’ll see.”

WATCH: Women's Hockey Highlights from the Olympic Winter Games

It's been quite a week for Knight, who announced her engagement to U.S. speedskater Brittany Bowe on Wednesday. The two have been dating since first meeting at the Beijing Games.

Asked about longtime teammates Keller and Knight being the goal-scorers Thursday, U.S. forward Kendall Coyne Schofield said, “No surprise that those are the two to do it. Incredible people, first and foremost, incredible players. So happy for Hilary and her record. She always goes out with a bang. And from a proposal to a game-winning goal, to a record to a gold medal. I don't know if it gets any better than that.

“And then for Meg to do it, just the ultimate. There's no one that keeps that room more light. And this has just been such a fun group to be a part of. She said it one of the first games that this has just been such a fun journey to be with this group and it's just poetic that she capped it off.”

Frankel made 30 saves. The first-time Olympian finished with four wins, a 0.39 goals-against average, .979 save percentage and three shutouts in five games.

"She's unbelievable; she's been lights out for us all year," Knight said of Frankel. "She's an incredible talent and I'm so glad the world gets to see it."

Kristin O'Neill gave Canada a 1-0 lead 54 seconds into the second period with a short-handed goal on a 2-on-1 with Laura Stacey. Stacey skated down the right wing and passed to O'Neill in the slot before the first-time Olympian backhanded a shot inside the left post.

"I thought we were right there all game," Canada forward Natalie Spooner said. "I thought we had a great start. We had a good forecheck, we were getting chances. It was probably one of the best games we've been able to put together and it's tough when you lose that way."

It was the first goal allowed by the United States in 352:17, spanning six games. The U.S. entered the game with five straight shutouts, including a 5-0 win against Canada in the preliminary round Feb. 10.

The United States and Canada have combined to win every women's Olympic ice hockey gold medal since the sport was introduced in 1998.

Canada goalie Ann-Renee Desbiens, who helped her country win the gold medal in Beijing, made 31 saves.

The United States has won eight in a row against Canada dating to the 2025 IIHF World Championship, when the Americans won 4-3 in overtime for the gold medal.

The Americans denied the Canadians on three power-play chances, finishing the tournament 14-for-14. Canada had the best power-play efficiency in the tournament (7-for-22, 31.8 percent).

The U.S. has won five of 12 meetings with Canada in the Olympics.

Caroline Harvey, who tied Keller for the U.S. lead with nine points (two goals, seven assists), was named the tournament's most valuable player and best defender.

