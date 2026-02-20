Marchand, unlikely line spark Canada comeback in Olympic semifinal

Combines with physical forwards Bennett, Wilson to create tying goal against Finland

© Gregory Shamus/Getty Images

By Bill Price
@BillPriceNHL NHL.com Editor-in-Chief

MILAN -- At some point Friday morning, while Team Canada players were stretching, coach Jon Cooper walked by Tom Wilson and Sam Bennett and said he was considering putting the two of them on a line with Brad Marchand.

"He said, 'Maybe I'll get you out there together tonight,' or something kind of as a joke," Wilson said.

It was no joke. In fact, it was a decision that kept Canada's hopes for a gold medal alive.

"… Putting that group together, I didn't expect to put it together actually this late," Cooper said. "Timing is everything. You've got to wait for the right time to use it if it is the right time and it worked out tonight."

Marchand, Bennett and Wilson, each known to be a rabble-rouser on the ice, finally got the call to go out together with 9:47 left in the third period and Canada trailing by a goal.

"We wanted to go out there and just make it hard," Wilson said. "I thought we did a good job chipping in and creating pressure and trying to turn the game."

That's exactly what they did, starting the play that led to Shea Theodore's game-tying goal at 10:34 of the third period in an eventual 3-2 win that put Canada in the gold medal game against the United States on Sunday (8:10 a.m. ET; Peacock, NBC, ICI Tele, CBC Gem, CBC, SN [JIP], TSN [JIP], RDS2).

The play started with Bennett taking the offensive zone face-off and getting the puck to Wilson, who got it to Theodore, who then passed to defenseman Travis Sanheim for a shot that was blocked in front and went behind the net. That's where Marchand, battling two Finns, dug it out and slid it back up the boards to Wilson, who took a shot that was blocked and went to Theodore, who then gave it back to Wilson. The Washington Capitals forward then threw a wrist shot on net that hit a crowd in front and went to Sanheim, who fed Theodore for a one-timer that beat Finland goalie Juuse Saros.

"We drew up a play. It worked out. We got the puck back. We got a lot of traffic, a lot of pucks to the net," Bennett said, "and then 'Theo' puts in a huge one for us. It's just guys coming up clutch."

© Elsa/Getty Images

It set the stage for Nathan MacKinnon to score with 35.2 seconds left to get the win.

It might be the most unlikely pairing of any three NHL players at the Olympic Winter Games Milano Cortina 2026. Before Marchand was traded to the Florida Panthers last March, he and Bennett always did battle. In fact, when Marchand was with the Boston Bruins, he missed two games in the 2024 Stanley Cup Playoffs after a hit to the head from Bennett.

Wilson is perhaps the toughest, roughest player in the NHL, compiling 1,610 penalty minutes in 13 seasons with the Capitals.

But the three of them were magic for Canada when their team needed it most.

"I think we're all excited to be together," Marchand said. "We all kind of have an idea of how each other plays, so we can read off each other pretty well, and we just try to create energy. I mean, it was kind of what we're put together for. Create energy and be defensively responsible, you know. And it was just a pleasure to be out there."

Marchand talks about embracing the opportunity to represent his country and Canada's final push

Wilson said when Cooper actually gave them the call to go on the ice for the offensive zone face-off, all three knew what was needed.

"I think we just all looked each other in the eye and we knew what we were going to do, fast, hard, create chaos, play physical, get pucks to the net, and the good things would happen," Wilson said. "So simple, fast, hard, hockey. And you know, whenever 'March,' he goes into a scrum, it's hard for me not to go flying in there. I get excited, but you have to keep it cool in a big game."

In fact, Wilson said the whole Canada bench kept cool, despite falling behind 2-0 in the second period and being smothered by Finns. Team Canada never lost faith.

"We were behind in that game and you know, we had just the belief and some of the best players in the world," Wilson said, "and we know every guy that goes over that boards is going to do the best job that they can. And if we do that, if we play the Canadian way, we're going to slowly push them out of the game."

Wilson says his line created chaos, battled late

That's exactly what Canada did, putting the pressure on a Finland team that seemed to be sitting on the lead, until it was gone. The line of Marchand, Wilson and Bennett were a big reason why.

"I think we've been excited to try to play together," Marchand said. "We've played against each other a lot over the years, and kind of have an idea of how each other plays and the intensity of that. I think we've always felt like we would kind of connect well."

Another reason Marchand enjoyed being with and not against Bennett and Wilson?

"It's nice not having to worry about those two guys taking my head off."

