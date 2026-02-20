Crosby out for Canada's Olympics semifinal against Finland

MILAN -- Sidney Crosby will not play for Team Canada against Team Finland in the semifinals of the Olympic Winter Games Milano Cortina 2026 at Santagiulia Arena on Friday (10:40 a.m. ET; Peacock, USA [JIP], ICI Tele, CBC Gem, CBC, SN [JIP], RDS2).

The winner will advance to the gold medal game Sunday. The loser will play for the bronze medal Saturday.

Crosby sustained a lower-body injury in the second period of Canada's 4-3 overtime win against Team Czechia in the quarterfinals on Wednesday.

Canada coach Jon Cooper said on Thursday that Crosby has not been ruled out for the tournament.

"He's obviously special to have around in any room you're in," Canada goalie Jordan Binnington said. "We know at the same time he wants us to do whatever we can to find a way to win and just compete hard and leave it all on the ice. That's what we're going to do."

Crosby is Canada's captain, but International Ice Hockey Federation rules stipulate a team must have a designated player wearing the 'C' for every game.

Connor McDavid, who is captain of the Edmonton Oilers, will be Canada's captain against Finland.

"We've got lots of guys that lead," McDavid said. "That's the beauty of this team, everybody in that room is a leader in their room. That won't be an issue."

Nick Suzuki will replace Crosby as the center of Canada's third line, playing with left wing Mitch Marner and right wing Mark Stone. Suzuki took Crosby's spot on that line after he was injured against Czechia.

"They've probably been our most consistent line those three defensively and offensively," Suzuki said of Crosby with Marner and Stone. "Obviously, there's a lot of responsibility when you get put out there late in games. You want to do the job and obviously fill some pretty big shoes. Just trying to do the best I can."