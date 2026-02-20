Crosby out for Canada's Olympics semifinal against Finland

Captain sustained lower-body injury in 2nd period of quarterfinal win over Czehchia

Crosby_TeamCanada_looking-down-at-ice

© Getty Images

By Dan Rosen
@drosennhl NHL.com Senior Writer

MILAN -- Sidney Crosby will not play for Team Canada against Team Finland in the semifinals of the Olympic Winter Games Milano Cortina 2026 at Santagiulia Arena on Friday (10:40 a.m. ET; Peacock, USA [JIP], ICI Tele, CBC Gem, CBC, SN [JIP], RDS2).

The winner will advance to the gold medal game Sunday. The loser will play for the bronze medal Saturday.

Crosby sustained a lower-body injury in the second period of Canada's 4-3 overtime win against Team Czechia in the quarterfinals on Wednesday.

Canada coach Jon Cooper said on Thursday that Crosby has not been ruled out for the tournament.

"He's obviously special to have around in any room you're in," Canada goalie Jordan Binnington said. "We know at the same time he wants us to do whatever we can to find a way to win and just compete hard and leave it all on the ice. That's what we're going to do."

Crosby is Canada's captain, but International Ice Hockey Federation rules stipulate a team must have a designated player wearing the 'C' for every game.

Connor McDavid, who is captain of the Edmonton Oilers, will be Canada's captain against Finland.

"We've got lots of guys that lead," McDavid said. "That's the beauty of this team, everybody in that room is a leader in their room. That won't be an issue."

Nick Suzuki will replace Crosby as the center of Canada's third line, playing with left wing Mitch Marner and right wing Mark Stone. Suzuki took Crosby's spot on that line after he was injured against Czechia.

"They've probably been our most consistent line those three defensively and offensively," Suzuki said of Crosby with Marner and Stone. "Obviously, there's a lot of responsibility when you get put out there late in games. You want to do the job and obviously fill some pretty big shoes. Just trying to do the best I can."

Macklin Celebrini is expected to replace Crosby on Canada's first power-play unit with McDavid, Nathan MacKinnon, Sam Reinhart and Cale Makar.

Celebrini replaced Crosby on that unit against Czechia and assisted on MacKinnon's power-play goal at 12:16 of the second period that made it 2-2.

Suzuki tied the game 3-3 at 16:33 of the third period.

"Super tough," Celebrini said of losing Crosby after the game against Czechia. "He's the leader, captain, heart and soul of our team. He's the guy that everyone looks to so for him to go down it was tough, but I think we did a good job rallying and staying on the gas."

Crosby has six points (two goals, four assists) in four games at the Olympics. He is going for his third Olympic gold medal after winning with Canada at the 2010 Vancouver Olympics and the 2014 Sochi Olympics.

He appeared to sustain his injury on a hit from Czechia defenseman Radko Gudas at the red line between the benches at 4:55 of the second period. His legs appeared to split when Gudas toppled over him.

Crosby was favoring his right leg as he got up a bit hobbled but stayed on the ice.

Thirteen seconds later, Crosby was hit by forward Martin Necas and Gudas along the boards near Canada's bench. He stayed upright and took two strides toward the middle of Canada's offensive zone before pulling up and circling to go to the bench.

He stayed on the bench for about a minute while getting looked at by Team Canada medical staff, before leaving to go to the dressing room with 13:55 remaining in the period and Czechia leading 2-1.

"He's Sidney Crosby, he's going to have a big influence no matter what," McDavid said. "In the lineup, not in the lineup, he's going to have a big influence. That's what he does."

Related Content

Marner 'showing he’s one of the best' for Canada at Olympics

Marner, Binnington coming up big for Canada at Olympics: Brodeur

Canada's resiliency, United States' defensive strength among reasons Olympic favorites reached semifinals

MVP of each Olympic semifinal team discussed by NHL.com writers

Olympics

Live blog: Canada vs. Finland Olympics semifinal 

Women’s gold medal in hockey an inspiration to Hughes, men’s team ahead of semis 

Messier, Brady, King attend women’s 2026 Olympics gold medal game

EDGE stats: X-factors for Olympic Winter Games Milano Cortina 2026

Fantasy picks, props, futures for Olympic Winter Games Milano Cortina 2026

NHL players back home stoked for Olympic semifinals at Milano Cortina Games

Marner 'showing he’s one of the best' for Canada at Olympics

United States rallies late, tops Canada in OT for women’s Olympic gold medal

Nova Scotia hopeful Crosby can return for Team Canada in Olympics 

Lehkonen's father missed Olympic overtime goal while broadcasting different game

Marner, Binnington coming up big for Canada at Olympics: Brodeur

Australian hockey fans thrilled to watch NHL players at Olympics

Canada's resiliency, United States' defensive strength among reasons Olympic favorites reached semifinals

Dvorsky playing beyond his years for Slovakia heading into Olympic semifinals

Simone Biles cheers on Team USA against Sweden in quarterfinals

Team Canada version of Binnington playing at different level during Olympics

Olympic semifinal predictions by NHL.com staff

Team USA exhibiting survival of fittest on and off ice heading into Olympic semis