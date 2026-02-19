Team USA inspired by Gaudreau’s legacy as it enters Olympic semifinal

MILAN -- Johnny Gaudreau’s No. 13 jersey continues to hang in the Team USA locker room, and the Americans continue to use present tense at times to refer to him as they compete at the Olympic Winter Games Milano Cortina 2026.

“He provides a lot of inspiration for all of us with how he lived his life, his dedication to the game, his family,” coach Mike Sullivan said. “He’s just a good person on the ice and off the ice, and I think he’s an inspiration to our players to this very day.”

Gaudreau and his brother, Matthew, died Aug. 29, 2024 -- the night before they were to attend the wedding of their sister, Katie -- when they were riding bicycles near their home in Salem County, New Jersey, and struck by a car. An alleged drunk driver has been charged with two counts of death by auto.

Johnny was 31. Matthew was 29.

The Americans hung Johnny’s jersey in their locker room at the 4 Nations Face-Off last season and then the 2025 IIHF World Championship in Denmark, where they won gold.

In Milan, Johnny's jersey hangs above a banner displaying Johnny’s No. 13 and Matthew’s No. 21 from Boston College. Team USA plays Team Slovakia in the semifinals Friday (3:10 p.m. ET; Peacock, NBC, ICI Tele, CBC Gem, CBC [JIP], TSN [JIP], RDS2).