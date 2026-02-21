United States cruises past Slovakia, earns gold medal showdown vs. Canada

The Americans, the No. 2 seed, face their most bitter rival, top-seeded Canada, for the gold here Sunday (8:10 a.m. ET; Peacock, NBC, ICI Tele, CBC Gem, CBC, SN [JIP], TSN [JIP], RDS2).

It’ll be the next chapter in a fierce rivalry between the two North American hockey powers.

Most recently, Canada defeated the United States 3-2 in overtime of the 4 Nations Face-Off final last February. The Canadians also defeated the Americans in overtime of the 2010 Olympic gold medal game.

“[Canada] is battle-tested and ready to go,” Team USA defenseman Quinn Hughes said. “If you are going to win, you want to go through the best and we have that opportunity right now. For us it is a great opportunity to beat them.”