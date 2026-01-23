McDavid eager to play with 'idol' Crosby at Olympic Winter Games Milano Cortina 2026

EDMONTON -- Connor McDavid is happy he won't have to compete against Sidney Crosby for the rest of the regular season.

Now, the Edmonton Oilers captain can instead envision the Olympic Winter Games Milano Cortina 2026, where he will have the opportunity to share the ice with the Pittsburgh Penguins captain for Team Canada.

“It’s nice to answer questions about playing together as opposed to always playing against him,” McDavid said prior to Pittsburgh’s 6-2 win against Edmonton at Rogers Place on Thursday. “With it being the Olympics, the biggest sporting event in the world, and to be able to represent our country and be on a bigger level than just our sport, and to be part of Team Canada as a whole, it’s special.

“[Crosby] was my idol growing up. So, to be able to play with him and represent our country together on the biggest stage, it’s exciting.”

After almost a decade in the NHL, McDavid got his first chance to be teammates with Crosby for Canada at the 4 Nations Face-Off last February.

In that tournament, McDavid scored the overtime goal in the championship game against the United States, mirroring the Golden Goal Crosby scored against the United States at the 2010 Vancouver Olympics.

“It’s going to be a lot better than playing against him,” Crosby said. “He’s so dangerous for so many different reasons, and I had a great time playing with him at 4 Nations. I think everyone is excited to finally be back at the Olympics, and I’m looking forward to the opportunity.”