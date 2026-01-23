McDavid eager to play with 'idol' Crosby at Olympic Winter Games Milano Cortina 2026

Oilers captain to compete in tournament for 1st time; Penguins legend scored Golden Goal for Canada in 2010

oly_mcdavid_column_012225

© Andy Devlin/NHLI via Getty Images

By Derek Van Diest
@DerekVanDiest NHL.com Staff Writer

EDMONTON -- Connor McDavid is happy he won't have to compete against Sidney Crosby for the rest of the regular season.

Now, the Edmonton Oilers captain can instead envision the Olympic Winter Games Milano Cortina 2026, where he will have the opportunity to share the ice with the Pittsburgh Penguins captain for Team Canada.

“It’s nice to answer questions about playing together as opposed to always playing against him,” McDavid said prior to Pittsburgh’s 6-2 win against Edmonton at Rogers Place on Thursday. “With it being the Olympics, the biggest sporting event in the world, and to be able to represent our country and be on a bigger level than just our sport, and to be part of Team Canada as a whole, it’s special.

“[Crosby] was my idol growing up. So, to be able to play with him and represent our country together on the biggest stage, it’s exciting.”

After almost a decade in the NHL, McDavid got his first chance to be teammates with Crosby for Canada at the 4 Nations Face-Off last February.

In that tournament, McDavid scored the overtime goal in the championship game against the United States, mirroring the Golden Goal Crosby scored against the United States at the 2010 Vancouver Olympics.

“It’s going to be a lot better than playing against him,” Crosby said. “He’s so dangerous for so many different reasons, and I had a great time playing with him at 4 Nations. I think everyone is excited to finally be back at the Olympics, and I’m looking forward to the opportunity.”

CAN@USA: McDavid buries the OT winner past Hellebuyck, to win the 4 Nations Face-Off Championship

First, though, McDavid and Crosby played their 17th NHL game against each other on Thursday. Crosby scored and was plus-2 in the Penguins win, while McDavid was held without a point and was minus-2.

Crosby now has 12 points (five goals, seven assists) when going head-to-head with McDavid, who has 34 points (11 goals, 23 assists).

It was just another indication that Crosby, at the age of 38, is still going strong. He leads the Penguins in goals (27), assists (30) and points (57) in 50 games this season, and in a 4-3 shootout win against the Montreal Canadiens on Dec. 21, he surpassed Mario Lemieux (1,723) for the most points in Pittsburgh's history.

As a result, the pride of Cole Harbour, Nova Scotia, has helped the Penguins (25-14-11) jump up into second place in the Metropolitan Division. Pittsburgh is trying to qualify for the Stanley Cup Playoffs for the first time since 2021-22.

“He just loves it. He loves playing, loves competing,” McDavid said. “It seems like he loves everything about it, and when you love it, it’s pretty easy to show up and work and continue to get better, even at his age. It’s amazing to see, and he’s doing it again this year. He’s amazing to watch.”

McDavid, 29, has been impressive this season as well. The Richmond Hill, Ontario, native has 85 points (30 goals, 55 assists) in 52 games, which is tied with Nathan MacKinnon of the Colorado Avalanche for the NHL lead. Edmonton (25-19-8), which has lost in the Stanley Cup Final in each of the past two seasons, is in second place in the Pacific Division.

But before the playoffs arrive, McDavid will look to accomplish something Crosby (2010, 2014) has done twice in his career: win an Olympic gold medal.

Both were named to Canada’s preliminary Olympic roster on June 16, along with MacKinnon and defenseman Cale Makar of the Avalanche, forward Brayden Point of the Tampa Bay Lightning, and forward Sam Reinhart of the Florida Panthers.

When the rest of Canada's roster was named on New Year’s Eve, it sparked debates across the country as to what the line combinations, defense pairs and goaltending order should be.

McDavid said he was thinking the same.

“Yeah probably. Probably on a more realistic level, not fantasy hockey,” he said. “We want to build a team that’s going to win, and there are so many great players on that team, no matter how you put the lineup together it’s going to be a good team. With that being said, it’s a quick tournament and you have to get up and running fast. You want to have a little bit of familiarity with your linemates, so I guess there is an advantage to playing that tournament last year.”

Regardless of the line combinations, expect McDavid and Crosby to lead the way for Canada, which will attempt to win its fourth gold medal in an Olympic tournament featuring NHL players.

Canada won gold in Salt Lake City in 2002, Vancouver in 2010 and Sochi in 2014.

“I’m very excited to see that,” Oilers coach Kris Knoblauch said. “The Olympics with the best players is overdue, and when you think about McDavid, who is closing in on 30 and hasn’t had a chance to play in the Olympics yet, it’s not fair for all the hockey fans out there who should be able to watch that.

“Now, you’ll see two Hall of Fame players about a decade apart finally being able to play together. It’s very exciting for so many factors. Sidney has been the best player in the NHL for a long stretch of time, and now Connor’s been the best player in the NHL for a stretch, and now the fact they get to play together at the Olympics on the biggest stage, it’s exciting.”

Related Content

Team Canada roster for 2026 Winter Olympics includes Celebrini, Horvat

Team Canada hockey roster for 2026 Winter Olympics at a glance

Team Canada Olympic projected lines by NHL.com have Celebrini, McDavid, Marner leading way

NHL players on rosters for 2026 Winter Olympics

NHL launches new website chronicling League's Olympic history

2026 Winter Olympics men's hockey schedule begins Feb. 11

Olympic Winter Games Milano Cortina 2026 Buzz

Familiarity from 4 Nations key behind building Olympic rosters

Complete men's hockey rosters for 2026 Winter Olympics

Crosby - Olympic Orientation Camp Interview

McDavid - Olympic Orientation Camp Interview

Olympics

Hughes, Faber look to carry 'pretty extra seamless' chemistry into Olympics for Team USA

European notebook: NHL prospects to watch at Milano Cortina

NHL Draft notebook: Smits looking to make impact for Latvia at Olympics

Olympic Winter Games Milano Cortina 2026 Buzz

Jones out for Olympics, replaced by LaCombe on Team USA

United States roster for 2026 Winter Olympics includes Keller, Werenski

NHL players on rosters for 2026 Winter Olympics

Team USA hockey roster for 2026 Winter Olympics at a glance

NHL launches new website chronicling League's Olympic history

Brodin, Carlsson unlikely to play for Team Sweden at Olympics: report

Complete men's hockey rosters for 2026 Winter Olympics

Familiarity from 4 Nations key behind building Olympic rosters

Latvia roster for 2026 Winter Olympics includes Merzlikins, Silovs

Color of Hockey: Players looking to make impact in 2026 Olympics

Zizing ‘Em Up: Hughes brothers molded early on by Toronto’s hockey culture

NHL coaches, players balancing regular season, preparation for Olympics

Thompson developing ‘more mature game’ with Sabres, lands U.S. role at Olympics

Keller motivated to excel for Team USA at Olympics in father's memory