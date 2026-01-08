Slovakia roster for 2026 Winter Olympics includes Slafkovsky, Nemec

Slovakia unveiled its roster for the Olympic Winter Games Milano Cortina 2026 on Thursday, headlined by Montreal Canadiens forward Juraj Slafkovsky and New Jersey Devils defenseman Simon Nemec.

Slovakia won bronze at the 2022 Beijing Olympics.

This is the first group of NHL players to represent Slovakia at the Olympics since 2014, when NHL players most recently participated.

The tournament will feature all 12 teams playing three preliminary games in their respective groups.

The three group winners and the best second-place team will get a bye into the quarterfinals; the other eight teams will play single-elimination games to determine the other four quarterfinalists. The gold medal game will be held on Feb. 22.

Team Slovakia, which is in Group B, will open against Team Finland on Feb. 11, then play Team Italy on Feb. 13 and Team Sweden on Feb. 14.

Here is the Team Slovakia roster for the Olympic Winter Games Milano Cortina 2026 (in alphabetical order) and a breakdown by NHL.com of each position group: