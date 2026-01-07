Germany roster for 2026 Winter Olympics includes Draisaitl, Seider

Peterka, Stutzle, Grubauer among NHL players also going to Milano Cortina; open against Denmark on Feb. 12

Germany Olympic roster
By NHL.com
Germany unveiled its roster for the Olympic Winter Games Milano Cortina 2026 on Wednesday, headlined by Edmonton Oilers forward Leon Draisaitl and Detroit Red Wings defenseman Moritz Seider.

Germany is looking to win a gold medal in ice hockey for the first time in the Winter Olympics. It won silver in the 2018 Pyeongchang Olympics, but NHL players did not participate.

This is the first group of NHL players to represent Germany at the Olympics since 2014, when NHL players most recently participated.

The tournament will feature all 12 teams playing three preliminary games in their respective groups.

The three group winners and the best second-place team will get a bye into the quarterfinals; the other eight teams will play single-elimination games to determine the other four quarterfinalists. The gold medal game will be held on Feb. 22.

Team Germany, which is in Group C, will open against Team Denmark on Feb. 12, then play Team Latvia on Feb. 14 and Team USA on Feb. 15.

Here is the Team Germany roster for the Olympic Winter Games Milano Cortina 2026 (in alphabetical order) and a breakdown by NHL.com of each position group:

FORWARDS (14)

Leon Draisaitl, Edmonton Oilers
Alexander Ehl, Adler Mannheim
Dominik Kahun, Lausanne
Marc Michaelis, Adler Mannheim
JJ Peterka, Utah Mammoth
Lukas Reichel, Vancouver Canucks
Tobias Rieder, Red Bull Munchen
Josh Samanski, Bakersfield
Justin Schutz, Red Bull Munchen
Wojciech Stachowiak, Syracuse
Tim Stutzle, Ottawa Senators
Nico Sturm, Minnesota Wild
Frederik Tiffels, Eisbaren Berlin
Parker Tuomie, Kolner Haie

The backbone of the Germany forward group will be its five NHL players, Draisaitl, Stutzle, Peterka, Sturm and Reichel. It will be interesting to see who will play alongside Draisaitl. The candidates likely will be Tiffels and two former NHL players in Michaelis and Kahun, three close friends and former junior hockey teammates. With Draisaitl, Stutzle, Sturm and Kahun, Germany is deep at center. Sturm, a two-time Stanley Cup champion (2022, Colorado Avalanche; 2025, Florida Panthers), not only is a role model for teammates but also a face-off and penalty-killing specialist. He has played a more offensive role on the national team in the past but already has announced his intention to help in a bottom-six role, if needed. Expect Germany to play a high-pace game, which also includes the speedy Stachowiak, Samanski and Schutz. Important role players like former NHL player Rieder will make his comeback with the national team, and his work ethic and skills were missed at 2025 World Championship, where Germany finished ninth.

DEFENSEMEN (8)

Leon Gawanke, Adler Mannheim
Korbinian Geibel, Eisbaren Berlin
Lukas Kalble, Adler Mannheim
Jonas Muller, Eisbaren Berlin
Moritz Muller, Kolner Haie
Moritz Seider, Detroit Red Wings
Fabio Wagner, Ingolstadt
Kai Wissmann, Eisbaren Berlin

Unlike a few years ago, defense is now a point of weakness of the German team, as coach Harold Kreis doesn't have the option of choosing from a pool of world-class players. One exception is Seider, who will play a key role after serving as Germany's captain at the 2025 Worlds. Otherwise, Germany has a good mix of experienced and young, hungry players, as well as defensively and offensively minded defensemen. All other defensemen are currently playing in Germany. Gawanke (AHL) and Kalble (ECHL) have experience playing in North America, and should supply toughness and heavy shots. Geibel, a two-way-defenseman, could be an important piece, winning most of his battles, as he made a promising international debut at the 2025 Worlds, scoring a goal and averaging 16:08 of ice time in seven games, third among Germany defensemen.

GOALIES (3)

Maximilian Franzreb, Adler Mannheim
Philipp Grubauer, Seattle Kraken
Mathias Niederberger, Red Bull Munchen

Grubauer, a Stanley Cup champion (2018, Washington Capitals) and Vezina Trophy finalist (2020-21, Colorado Avalanche), will provide the national team with tremendous support because of his experience, composure and agility. Grubauer always seems to rise above, especially in important games on the big stage. If Germany is going to upset the big hockey nations at the Olympics, it needs Grubauer to steal the show up. Franzreb, who is having an excellent season in Germany's top professional league, and the experienced Niederberger could provide some relief.

