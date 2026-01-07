Germany roster for 2026 Winter Olympics includes Draisaitl, Seider

Germany unveiled its roster for the Olympic Winter Games Milano Cortina 2026 on Wednesday, headlined by Edmonton Oilers forward Leon Draisaitl and Detroit Red Wings defenseman Moritz Seider.

Germany is looking to win a gold medal in ice hockey for the first time in the Winter Olympics. It won silver in the 2018 Pyeongchang Olympics, but NHL players did not participate.

This is the first group of NHL players to represent Germany at the Olympics since 2014, when NHL players most recently participated.

The tournament will feature all 12 teams playing three preliminary games in their respective groups.

The three group winners and the best second-place team will get a bye into the quarterfinals; the other eight teams will play single-elimination games to determine the other four quarterfinalists. The gold medal game will be held on Feb. 22.

Team Germany, which is in Group C, will open against Team Denmark on Feb. 12, then play Team Latvia on Feb. 14 and Team USA on Feb. 15.

Here is the Team Germany roster for the Olympic Winter Games Milano Cortina 2026 (in alphabetical order) and a breakdown by NHL.com of each position group: