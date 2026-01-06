Latvia roster for 2026 Winter Olympics led by Merzlikins, Silovs

Latvia unveiled its roster for the Olympic Winter Games Milano Cortina 2026 on Tuesday, headlined by Columbus Blue Jackets goalie Elvis Merzlikins.

The best Latvia has finished in the tournament was the 2014 Sochi Olympics, when it reached the quarterfinals. This is the first group of NHL players to represent Latvia at the Olympics since then.

The tournament will feature all 12 teams playing three preliminary games in their respective groups. The three group winners and the best second-place team will get a bye into the quarterfinals; the other eight teams will play single-elimination games to determine the other four quarterfinalists. The gold medal game will be held Feb. 22.