Latvia roster for 2026 Winter Olympics led by Merzlikins, Silovs

Goalies for Blue Jackets, Penguins part of team that will compete in Group C

Latvia Olympics roster
Latvia unveiled its roster for the Olympic Winter Games Milano Cortina 2026 on Tuesday, headlined by Columbus Blue Jackets goalie Elvis Merzlikins.

The best Latvia has finished in the tournament was the 2014 Sochi Olympics, when it reached the quarterfinals. This is the first group of NHL players to represent Latvia at the Olympics since then.

The tournament will feature all 12 teams playing three preliminary games in their respective groups. The three group winners and the best second-place team will get a bye into the quarterfinals; the other eight teams will play single-elimination games to determine the other four quarterfinalists. The gold medal game will be held Feb. 22.

Team Latvia, which is in Group C, will open against Team United States on Feb. 12, then play Team Germany on Feb. 14 and Team Denmark on Feb. 15.

Here is the Team Latvia roster for the Olympic Winter Games Milano Cortina 2026 (in alphabetical order by position):

FORWARDS (14)

Renars Krastenbergs, Olomouc
Dans Locmelis, Providence
Kaspars Daugavins, Kassel
Martins Dzierkals, Sparta Praha
Rodrigo Abols, Philadelphia Flyers
Rudolfs Balcers, Zurich
Zemgus Girgensons, Tampa Bay Lightning
Eduards Tralmaks, Grand Rapids
Teddy Blueger, Vancouver Canucks
Roberts Bukarts, Vorarlberg
Oskars Batna, Pelicans
Haralds Egle, Karlovy Vary
Sandis Vilmanis, Charlotte
Eriks Mateiko, Hershey

DEFENSEMEN (8)

Oskars Cibulskis, Herning
Alberts Smits, Jukurit
Uvis Balinskis, Florida Panthers
Ralfs Freibergs, Vitkovice
Roberts Mamcics, Karlovy Vary
Janis Jaks, Karlovy Vary
Kristaps Zile, Bili Tygri Liberac
Kristaps Rubins, Plzen

GOALIES (3)

Elvis Merzlikins, Columbus Blue Jackets
Arturs Silovs, Pittsburgh Penguins
Kristers Gudlevskis, Bremerhaven

