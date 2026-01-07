Switzerland roster for 2026 Winter Olympics includes Suter, Schmid

Kurashev, Moser also going to Milano Cortina; open against Denmark on Feb. 12

SUI Olympic roster
Switzerland unveiled its roster for the Olympic Winter Games Milano Cortina 2026 on Wednesday, headlined by Nashville Predators defenseman Roman Josi and New Jersey Devils forward Nico Hischier.

Switzerland is looking to win a medal at the Olympics for the first time since taking bronze in 1948.

This is the first group of NHL players to represent Switzerland at the Olympics since 2014, when NHL players most recently participated.

The tournament will feature all 12 teams playing three preliminary games in their respective groups.

The three group winners and the best second-place team will get a bye into the quarterfinals; the other eight teams will play single-elimination games to determine the other four quarterfinalists. The gold medal game will be held on Feb. 22.

Team Switzerland, which is in Group A, will open against Team France on Feb. 12, then play Team Canada on Feb. 13 and Team Czechia on Feb. 15.

Here is the Team Switzerland roster for the Olympic Winter Games Milano Cortina 2026 (in alphabetical order) and a breakdown by NHL.com of each position group:

FORWARDS (14)

Sven Andrighetto, Zurich
Christoph Bertschy, Fribourg
Kevin Fiala, Los Angeles Kings
Nico Hischier, New Jersey Devils
Ken Jager, Lausanne
Simon Knak, Davos
Philipp Kurashev, San Jose Sharks
Denis Malgin, Zurich
Timo Meier, New Jersey Devils
Nino Niederreiter, Winnipeg Jets
Damien Riat, Lausanne
Sandro Schmid, Fribourg
Pius Suter, St. Louis Blues
Calvin Thurkauf, Lugano

Hischier and Meier have had strong starts to their seasons with the Devils. If they maintain their high level of performance, they will enter the Olympics with a huge amount of confidence. The same can be said for Niederreiter. Fiala consistently has performed at his best in major events on the international stage. Andrighetto, Malgin and Bertschy know from their time in the NHL what it takes to play with and against teams filled with NHL stars, such as Canada, the United States, Sweden, Finland and Czechia.

DEFENSEMEN (8):

Tim Berni, Genève
Michael Fora, Davos
Andrea Glauser, Fribourg
Roman Josi, Nashville Predators
Dean Kukan, Zurich
Christian Marti, Zurich
J.J. Moser, Tampa Bay Lightning
Jonas Siegenthaler, New Jersey Devils

Josi is healthy which is a big boost for the Swiss. Moser and Siegenthaler are two other defensemen who regularly play for their NHL teams and are set to compete in the Olympics. The same goes for Kukan, who has flourished in National League after playing 153 games for the Columbus Blue Jackets from 2015-22.

GOALIES (3)

Reto Berra, Fribourg
Leonardo Genoni, Zug
Akira Schmid, Vegas Golden Knights

The starting goalie is still up for debate. While Schmid and Berra have NHL experience, Genoni has played exceptionally well at the World Championships the past two years with 10 wins and five shutouts in 14 games, helping Switzerland win silver in 2024 and 2025. He was named Best Goaltender and MVP of the tournament in 2025.

