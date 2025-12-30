Pronger discusses Olympics, 2nd career as broadcaster with NHL.com

There's also a pretty big spotlight on one of your other former teams, the Philadelphia Flyers, and second-year forward Matvei Michkov. Michkov and Rick Tocchet had an animated discussion on the bench during a recent game, and then Tocchet got aggravated answering questions from the media about Michkov. What was your take on all that?

"We heard a lot of Michkov questions. One too many. Probably a lot too many. I think people have to understand that you have to develop. He's a second-year player. It's not like he's been in the League four or five years, and you're like, ‘Hey, this is what he is.’ He's developing. He's being taught the NHL game coming from Russia, and how they play over there in the international game. It's different. So, I think just understanding, him learning some English, and understanding what the coach is actually telling him and the feedback. Talking about him, talking to him about switching with and all that stuff. Making a big deal about it, that happens 15 times a game. (But) just because it's him, (it's spotlighted). You could go to that game and there would probably be talks like that with five or six other players. But that's the one you focus on. As I know very well, things get blown out of proportion here because that's what everybody's focused on. And, you know, he's supposed to be X-Y-Z player, and he's going to be the guy that they're going to ride to the promised land. Well, that remains to be seen, because he's developing. And you don't come in a league and ... look at in Montreal. Everybody thought he was going to be a 100-point guy. This is a very hard league; you're playing against the top players in the world. It's not easy. And so, you see the adversity players go through. Are they putting in the work? Are they getting better? Are they learning from all the mistakes and learning to mold and shape their game? And so that part of it is interesting to watch."