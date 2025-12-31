Canada Olympic roster selections discussed on 'NHL @TheRink' podcast

Co-hosts also talk Rangers-Panthers 2026 Winter Classic, Sabres' hot streak

Celebrini_Sharks_shoots

© Getty Images

By NHL.com
@NHLMedia

Did Tom Wilson make Canada's Olympic team over Sam Bennett? Was Nick Suzuki chosen over Connor Bedard? Why not Matthew Schaefer?

Those are some of the questions co-hosts Dan Rosen and Shawn P. Roarke debated on this week's episode of the "NHL @TheRink" podcast.

Hockey Canada announced its roster for the Olympic Winter Games Milano Cortina 2026 on Wednesday and Rosen and Roarke spent the first 20 minutes of the podcast discussing who made it, who didn't and reasons why.

Rosen and Roarke each agreed Bennett, the Florida Panthers forward, was the most surprising omission based on his resume as a two-time Stanley Cup champion, Conn Smythe Trophy winner and member of Canada's 4 Nations Face-Off championship team last season.

Neither was surprised Bedard didn't make it, with Roarke accurately pointing out the Chicago Blackhawks center did not agree to attend the 2025 IIHF World Championship, whereas San Jose Sharks center Macklin Celebrini did.

Celebrini made the Olympic team and Bedard did not. Could not going to Worlds have cost Bedard?

Schaefer, the New York Islanders rookie defenseman, didn't make the Olympic roster, but the eight blueliners that played for Canada at the 4 Nations Face-Off all did, and Rosen and Roarke talked about why Schaefer, at this stage of his career, was not selected over any of them.

In addition, the podcast features a conversation about the 2026 Discover NHL Winter Classic featuring the Florida Panthers and New York Rangers at loanDepot park in Miami on Friday (8 p.m. ET; HBO MAX, truTV, TNT, SNW, SNO, SNE, TVAS).

It will mark the first outdoor game for the Panthers, who are 9-3-1 since Dec. 6 after starting the season 12-12-2.

Finally, the podcast turned to the Buffalo Sabres, who have a nine-game winning streak entering their New Year's Eve game against the Dallas Stars at American Airlines Center.

Are the Sabres for real? Is what they're doing sustainable?

Let's just say the co-hosts have their reservations as of right now.

The "NHL @TheRink" podcast is free and listeners can subscribe on all podcast platforms. It is also available on NHL.com/multimedia/podcasts and the NHL app.

