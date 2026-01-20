Familiarity from 4 Nations key behind building Olympic rosters

The Coaches Room is a regular feature throughout the 2025-26 season by former NHL coaches and assistants who turn their critical gaze to the game and explain it through the lens of a teacher. In this edition, Drew Bannister, former coach of the St. Louis Blues and Sault Ste. Marie of the Ontario Hockey League, and defenseman with the Tampa Bay Lightning, Edmonton Oilers, Mighty Ducks of Anaheim and New York Rangers, talks about his experiences of building and coaching a team in international competition. Bannister was most recently an assistant coach for Canada's National Men's Team at the 2025 Spengler Cup in Davos, Switzerland.
There's certainly a lot of work from the management side of things when building a roster for the Spengler Cup. Making calls to organizations to see what players may or may not be available is a big one. It's a big commitment from those NHL and American Hockey League teams to allow their players to leave and be away from their team, miss a few games over Christmas.
I remember putting together Canada's Under-18 team (for the 2017 Ivan Hlinka Cup) when we were in Calgary for a week, building our structure, practicing with the players and then picking the team toward the end and then leaving to go to Czechia. I did the same thing with the Under-16 team (for Team Ontario at the 2015 Canada Winter Games). I had a good 6-8 months to scout some of those younger players in midget hockey going into major junior and then picking the team around December. I still had a good 4-6 weeks to implement some structure at the time and talk with players over FaceTime to go over some of the structure.
Spengler was a little bit different compared to those because the team wasn't announced until probably the day we left or even the day we arrived [in Davos] because there were a lot of moving pieces and there were injuries and illness. We had to fill some roster spots right until the end, and then players coming over from North America had to get accustomed to the time change. We only had one skate and then a morning skate before we played our first game against the U.S. Collegiate Selects. It's hard to build any real structure into the team but players at that level, they think the game very well. You give them as much as they need and they're able to adapt on the fly. I think what you get out of the games is the teaching points within the structure that you're trying to implement in a short period of time but not harping on it. Whether it's your effort level, your details, such as face-offs, your puck battles, playing on our toes, trying to win races to pucks, creating offense and being a better defensive team ... that's what you're trying to instill.
We tried to pick players that might have had familiarity with each other. Maybe they played in college together, maybe Canadian junior together or maybe they play at the NHL or (American Hockey League) level together.