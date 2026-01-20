Familiarity from 4 Nations key behind building Olympic rosters

I think familiarity is the key word here. When you look at Team Canada and Team USA for the Olympic Winter Games Milano Cortina 2026, both countries came out of the 4 Nations Face-Off with good groups, so there weren't a lot of changes. I think the management groups for each country felt if they were to go back with them, they would be competing at a high level and have an opportunity to win a gold medal.

That said, players dictate that with their performance. Canada made a few changes, and I think the U.S. made a few changes, too, but I think the familiarity of the group they had at 4 Nations was important. I think that goes a long way in forming the line combinations, guys playing together. It certainly benefits the coaching staff, helping form line combinations and implementing structure with their team.

There were a few players that did have outs from other leagues that we brought in. (Canada associate general manager) Stacy Roest did a great job of going overseas and scouting these players and then scouting players in Switzerland. He was very familiar with the AHL working with the Tampa Bay Lightning for as many years as he did and then, myself, coming out of the AHL not long ago, understanding a lot of the players and what players would be available. There were a lot of phone calls and rightfully so, because this being an Olympic year and a condensed schedule for the NHL teams made it very challenging for us to find players that would be available to go over.

All things considered, it was really remarkable how quickly the players came together to become a team. The biggest thing we struggled with was scoring as a group, and typically the [Spengler Cup] is very low scoring. That could have been from a lack of chemistry, but I thought the players really bought into what we were trying to teach them in the limited time and there certainly wasn't a lack of effort to try from our players. It was just one bounce that didn't go our way in the games that could have been the difference where we find ourselves playing in the semifinals and an opportunity to play in the finals. We just weren't able to find those bounces.

I was happy to hear (goalie) James Reimer signed a one-year contract with the Ottawa Senators after the tournament. He played extremely well for us in his two games (1-1-0, 2.52 goals-against average, .906 save percentage). We won our first game, so we had a day off. If we defeated Davos, we would have had a break and then been able to run with [Reimer]. We weren't able to play him in the quarterfinal-round loss because it would have been four games in four nights because your semifinal and final are right after that. It would have been too quick a turnaround for him.

James went over I think a week or 10 days before the tournament, practiced with one of the Swiss teams over there to get up to speed. I think players such as [Reimer] understand that for them to have success, they have to go above and beyond. Getting over there early without his family for a week to get on the ice and skate, he felt was important for his success and for the team. It certainly wasn't a goalie issue for our team. It was more of just timely scoring and being able to separate in games, but I'm just really happy for James to see this opportunity in Ottawa.

Obviously, you're not around for as long as he has been if you're not an extremely professional hockey player, good person and a great teammate. And James certainly showed us all about that when we were over there.