Penguins score 3 in 37 seconds, cruise past Oilers for 3rd straight win

Anthony Mantha scored twice, Evgeni Malkin had a goal and an assist, and Sidney Crosby scored for the Penguins (25-14-11), who extended their point streak to six games (4-0-2). Justin Brazeau and Jack St. Ivany each had two assists, and Arturs Silovs made 30 saves.

Jake Walman and Matt Savoie scored for the Oilers (25-19-8), who have lost two in a row and four of their past six (2-3-1). Tristan Jarry made 16 saves.

Mantha made it 1-0 at 2:20 of the first period, tapping in a cross-ice pass from Brazeau as he crashed the net.

Mantha scored 22 seconds later when he took a pass from Brazeau in stride into the offensive zone and slipped the puck under a sprawling Jarry on a breakaway for a 2-0 lead.

Crosby pushed it to 3-0 at 2:57. He deflected Riley Shea's centering pass from the blue line past Jarry's glove from the slot.

Walman cut the deficit to 3-1 with a short-handed goal at 5:19 of the second period. Mattias Janmark knocked the puck away from Pittsburgh forward Egor Chinakhov at the Oilers blue line and started a rush up the ice. Janmark then fed a pass to Walman, who skated into the slot and beat Silovs with a wrist shot to the glove side.

Rickard Rakell extended the lead to 4-1 during a delayed penalty at 12:29, burying a wrist shot from the left face-off circle off Malkin's pass from behind the net.

Malkin then made it 5-1 at 14:27 when he poked the puck away from Edmonton forward Connor McDavid in the defensive zone and broke the other way to slip a backhander through Jarry's five-hole.

Chinakhov put the Penguins up 6-1 with a snap shot from the left circle that bounced off the back bar at 2:50 of the third period.

Savoie scored from the right circle over Silovs' right shoulder at 13:57 for the 6-2 final.

Forward Leon Draisaitl was a late addition to the Oilers lineup after missing the past three games on a leave of absence for personal reasons.

Penguins defenseman Erik Karlsson was taken off injured reserve and returned to the lineup after missing the previous six games with a lower-body injury.