NHL launches new website chronicling League's Olympic history

History will be made this February when NHL players head to the Olympic Winter Games Milano Cortina 2026.

As they return to the Winter Games for the first time since 2014, the League is chronicling and celebrating its previous history at the Olympics with a new website.

The NHL’s Statistics & Information Department has launched a first-of-its-kind online resource that provides player and team records and highlights the League’s participation in the Olympics.

The new site, a branch of the NHL's Records page includes statistics, game-by-game results and tournament recaps from each of the five prior Winter Olympics involving NHL players -- Nagano (1998), Salt Lake City (2002), Turin (2006), Vancouver (2010) and Sochi (2014).

“It’s a combination of wanting to celebrate the history of what our players have done previously, but also looking forward to Milano Cortina,” NHL communications director Josh Bernstein said. “We know how excited our players and fans are, so we want to make sure that we highlight the League’s history at the Olympics. We want to have a place for people to go to so, when they’re watching this year’s tournament, they can see that history and how players in 2026 stack up against previous editions of the event.”