Color of Hockey: Bellemare proud to represent France in 2026 Olympics

William Douglas has been writing The Color of Hockey blog since 2012. Douglas joined NHL.com in 2019 and writes about people of color in the sport. Today, he profiles former NHL forward Pierre-Edouard Bellemare, who will be the captain for Team France at the Olympic Winter Games Milano Cortina 2026.

Pierre-Edouard Bellemare thought his quest to play in the Winter Olympics was over after the French men’s national team didn’t qualify for the 2022 Beijing Olympics.

“At the time I'm 35 maybe, already past my expiration date technically as a hockey player,” he said. “Everybody acted like this was my last one (qualification). I was the one acting like it was my last one, too. I didn’t think that I was going to play at all. I didn’t think I was going to be able to affect the team.”

The 40-year-old former NHL forward is all smiles these days as he prepares to be the captain for Team France at the Olympic Winter Games Milano Cortina 2026, ending a spirit-crushing run of failed qualification attempts. The French men’s hockey team returns to the Winter Games for the first time since the 2002 Salt Lake City Olympics, where they finished last in the 14-nation tournament. France’s women’s national hockey team will make its Olympic debut in Milano Cortina.

“I don’t think I expected me to be able to end up in the Olympics, to be honest,” Bellemare said. “As I’m saying that, I realize actually how really shocked I am.”

Bellemare, the all-time leader in NHL games by a player born and trained in France (700), is one of three players with League experience among the six who were named to Team France’s preliminary roster on June 16. He joins forward Alexandre Texier, who has played 232 games for the Columbus Blue Jackets and St. Louis Blues from 2018-25, and defenseman Yohann Auvitu, who played 58 games with the New Jersey Devils and Edmonton Oilers from 2016-18. Forward Jordann Perret and defensemen Jules Boscq and Hugo Gallet round out the first six players selected by France.

“Us being at the Olympics, men and women, will give a chance to maybe have a kid watching TV and seeing the way I loved hockey as a kid,” Bellemare said. “And maybe you’ll see another French player in the NHL in 20 years from now due to us being in the Olympics.”

Bellemare broke into the NHL as a 29-year-old undrafted rookie with the Philadelphia Flyers in 2014-15 and also played for the Vegas Golden Knights, Colorado Avalanche, Tampa Bay Lightning and Seattle Kraken.

His 138 points (64 goals, 74 assists) are second among players born in France; forward Antoine Roussel had 197 points (85 goals, 112 assists) in 607 games for the Dallas Stars, Vancouver Canucks and Arizona Coyotes from 2012-22.