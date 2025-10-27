Color of Hockey: Devils' Siegenthaler celebrates Swiss, Thai roots

William Douglas has been writing The Color of Hockey blog since 2012. Douglas joined NHL.com in 2019 and writes about people of color in the sport. Today, he profiles New Jersey Devils defenseman Jonas Siegenthaler, who will represent Switzerland at the Olympic Winter Games Milano Cortina 2026 in February and hosted a youth hockey camp in Thailand last year.

Jonas Siegenthaler said he'll be proud to play for Switzerland at the Olympic Winter Games Milano Cortina 2026. He also hopes his participation in the tournament will inspire young hockey players in Thailand, a country he calls a second home.

Siegenthaler, the son of a Thai mother and Swiss father, hosted a youth hockey camp in Chiang Mai, Thailand, the nation's second-largest city, attracting nearly 100 players in June 2024.

“It's really special to show the kids what you can achieve,” said the New Jersey Devils defenseman, who is believed to be the NHL’s first player of Thai descent. “I think because I did the camp, they're probably going to follow me at the Olympics as well.