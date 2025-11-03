Color of Hockey: Edwards thrilled for 'unreal' U.S-Canada Rivalry Series

William Douglas has been writing The Color of Hockey blog since 2012. Douglas joined NHL.com in 2019 and writes about people of color in the sport. Today, he profiles U.S. Women’s National Team and University of Wisconsin defenseman Laila Edwards ahead of the 2025 Rivalry Series opener against Canada at Rocket Arena in Edwards' hometown of Cleveland.

Laila Edwards says it’s always special when the United States and Canada women’s national hockey teams face each other, but the opening game of the 2025 Rivalry Series on Thursday will be extra special for her.

The game is at Rocket Arena (7 p.m. ET; NHLN) in downtown Cleveland, about 8 miles from the Cleveland Heights home of the 21-year-old defenseman, who could become the first Black woman to play hockey for the United States when the Olympic Winter Games Milano Cortina 2026 begin in February.

“Oh yeah, it's going to be unreal,” Edwards said via Zoom at the Team USA Media Summit in New York on Tuesday. “I mean, just to have everyone who grew up with me, who played such a big part of where I am now, to be able to watch me at the biggest stage, I think it's crazy to think about. I'm going to be experiencing a lot of emotions but also hoping to make everyone proud by beating the Canadians.”

It will be a busy homecoming for Edwards, a University of Wisconsin senior who led NCAA Division I women in goals last season (35) and was a top-three finalist for the Patty Kazmaier Memorial Award, voted as the top player in women’s college hockey.

She’s slated to participate in a meet-and-greet, autograph signing, and bring a friend to skate session with Cleveland area youth hockey players at Brunswick Auto Mart Arena in Strongsville, Ohio, on Monday, as well as other events she hopes will spur girls’ hockey in the Cleveland area.

“I hope it will bring more attention to it and get more girls and everyone more invested in hockey, spark more girls' interest in hockey,” she said. “I think that would be really cool, to inspire girls to work harder and go to the next level.”

Edwards is one of three Black women from Cleveland who have already reached that level along with her older sister, Chayla, and Blake Bolden.