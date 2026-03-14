Hughes hypes up USA baseball prior to matchup with Canada

Team USA went on to beat Team Canada, 5-3, in that quarterfinal game, setting them up with a semifinal matchup against the Dominican Republic on Sunday.

At the 2026 Winter Olympics, Hughes scored the overtime game-winner for Team USA to earn the gold medal over Team Canada. It marked Team USA’s first gold medal since the “Miracle on Ice” team in 1980.

The baseball team is working towards emulating that success on the diamond, now two wins away from their own tournament championship.

Outfielder and team captain Aaron Judge previously shared that the team was “fired up” after the Olympic gold medal run.

“It was great. It’s just going to snowball into this. … The boys were pumped up,” Judge said. “The WBC, get a chance to throw on the red, white and blue and copy what they did. That was a special run. That was fun to watch. On both sides, men and women, it was a blast.”