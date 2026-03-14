Hughes hypes up USA baseball prior to matchup with Canada

As the Team USA baseball team continues its run in the World Baseball Classic, the players know they have an Olympic gold medalist on their side.
Prior to the international baseball tournament, Jack Hughes sent the players a video message to get them ready to represent the United States.
“Jack Hughes sent the boys a nice little fire up message that I put out on their group chat,” said Team USA manager Mark DeRosa ahead of the team’s quarterfinal matchup against Team Canada on Friday. “Firmly aware of the gold medal run there.”