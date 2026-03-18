Olympic success energizes NHL’s Hockey Day on the Hill

Tim Regan, captain of the lawmakers team and chief of legislative operations in the Office of the Clerk in the House, said Tkachuk’s visit was a great way to cap off the day.

“I think it means more this year because of the back-to-back-to-back gold medals within the past month,” he said. “It's pretty impressive. Obviously, all of us have been American hockey fans for our whole lives, and to just be able to keep promoting the game and what we're doing with the game, what we're able to provide to the game is great.”

Regan said he was especially impressed by the U.S. women at the Winter Olympics and by the growth in the number of girls and women playing hockey in the United States.

USA Hockey, the nation’s governing body, reached a milestone earlier this month when it registered its 100,000th female player.

“It's always been Canada and America leading the way in women's hockey, but now it's America in Canada,” Regan said. “Now they've been dominating on the world stage over the most recent games, the Rivalry Series and now the Winter Olympics.”

The NHL Foundation U.S. is also helping to get more girls and women involved in the sport. The foundation announced on March 6 that in partnership with Megan Keller, alternate captain of Team USA and captain of the Boston Fleet of the Professional Women’s Hockey League, it will make a $100,000 donation to two organizations of her choosing as part of its Empowerment Grant for Girls Hockey program.

Haley Skarupa, NHL U.S. Foundation ambassador and gold medal winner with Team USA at the 2018 PyeongChang Olympics, said the grant comes at a watershed moment for women’s hockey in the United States.

“I think, especially coming off of a win at the Olympics, just the momentum that girls and women's hockey has right now to be able to spark more involvement, participation … is really crucial at this time,” said Skarupa, who attended the Hockey Day on the Hill events. “I mean, especially the Olympics there every four years, you want to strike when the iron’s hot. And right now, a lot of girls are excited about the sport.”