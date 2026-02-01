Edwards to become 1st Black woman to play for U.S. Olympic hockey team

By William Douglas
Laila Edwards said she felt the joy come through her TV at home in Ohio when the United States women’s hockey team defeated Canada 3-2 for the gold medal at the 2018 PyeongChang Olympics.

“I was, like, ‘That’s got to be one of the best feelings, I want that,’” Edwards recalled her 14-year-old self thinking. "'I want to represent my country at the greatest level at one of the greatest sporting events.’ I was, like, ‘Yeah, that’s a goal of mine and I’m going to make it happen.’”

Edwards is set to achieve her goal when the U.S. women face Czechia to open the Olympic Winter Games Milano Cortina 2026 on Thursday (4:40 p.m. ET; Peacock, USA Network). The 22-year-old University of Wisconsin defenseman is poised to make history as the first Black woman to play for the U.S. at the Winter Games.

Edwards’ presence in Milano Cortina is a moment in hockey that many believe could trigger a movement -- an increase in the number of Black girls and women taking up the sport and becoming fans.

“It's such a big moment for the whole community to be able to see somebody that looks like them at that level going to represent the United States at the Olympics,” said Meredith Lang, executive director of Mosaic Hockey Collective, a Minnesota-based nonprofit organization that helps create opportunities for players of color. “Our kids are so excited to follow her story, follow her path and then following her footsteps.”

Nikki Franke, co-founder of the Black Women in Sport Foundation and a former fencing coach at Temple University, believes Edwards playing in the Olympics will have the same effect Serena and Venus Williams have had in tennis and Tiger Williams in golf.

“Seeing Laila and other young black women succeeding in non-traditional sports opens up the possibilities for our young people,” said Franke, whose organization runs after-school and summer programs that expose Philadelphia-area youth to sports considered non-traditional in their communities. “I think it sends a wonderful message to our young Black women and girls that, when given an opportunity to do something different, they can be successful.”

Laila Edwards with puck

© Jason Miller/Getty Images

Ice Hockey in Harlem is so inspired by Edwards that the nonprofit Hockey Is For Everyone affiliate is hosting a fundraising watch party at a New York City bar and grill when the U.S. plays Canada on Feb. 10 in the preliminary round at Milano Santagiulia Ice Hockey Arena (8:10 p.m. ET; Peacock, USA Network).

IHIH donated $1,500 to a GoFundMe last month to help get Edwards’ large family to Milan. Eight girls from IHIH spent time with Laila -- her sister, Chayla, a former Wisconsin defenseman; their mother, Charone Gray Edwards; and Wisconsin’s women’s team when they visited Madison in October and attended two games.

“Her being in the Winter Olympics is the best form of representation for our kids,” IHIH executive director Malik Garvin said. “It literally tells them that they can do it because, it’s a harsh reality but you look around, Laila is often the only player on the ice.

"And when our team hits the road, we’re the only players of color on the road, and the second a player leaves our program, goes to play for a travel team or a prep school they are often the only player of color. Her rise lets them know that it’s something they can do and they’re not alone in it.”

Being a role model can be a big responsibility, but Edwards says she welcomes the opportunity.

“I feel like I’m slowly growing into that role and taking it with humility but also confidence,” Edwards said. “I’m trying to blend that. That’s something I really respect about (U.S. forward) Hilary Knight and I’m trying to add to my arsenal.

“I’m so grateful to be in this position. I get to be an idol to many people, players and little kids. I think there’s nothing to complain about. I feel very blessed.”

Edwards’ journey to Milano Cortina began in Cleveland Heights, Ohio, where her father, Robert Edwards, first introduced his children to hockey. He and Charone took Laila, Chayla and brother Bobby skating at the Cleveland Heights Community Center almost every day.

Chayla went on to play at Wisconsin from 2019-24. Laila followed her to Madison three seasons later. Bobby played club hockey at Bowling Green State University. Colson Edwards, the youngest sibling, is a forward for Worcester of the United States Premier Hockey League.

The Edwards sisters won an NCAA Women’s Frozen Four championship together in 2023. Laila won it again with the Badgers in 2025 after she led NCAA Division I women in goals with 35. She was a top-three finalist for the Patty Kazmaier Memorial Award, voted as the top player in women’s college hockey.

Edwards With Trophy

© University of Wisconsin Athletics

Playing her first full season on defense, Edwards has 36 points (eight goals, 28 assists) in 21 games with No. 1 Wisconsin.

She has another Olympic connection in Wisconsin coach Mark Johnson, who was a key member of the "Miracle on Ice" U.S. men's hockey team that won gold at the 1980 Lake Placid Olympics.

“She’s getting more comfortable back there,” Johnson said earlier this season. “She’s a real gifted athlete so some things come easy. But other things she has to work at but she’s willing to do it.”

The move came at Edwards’ suggestion to the U.S. Women’s National Team coaches to maximize her chances of making the Olympic roster.

“You know, a defenseman throughout the course of the game touches the puck twice as many times as that team's best forward, and so they can have so much more impact,” U.S. women’s Olympic coach John Wroblewski said earlier this season.

“You're around it more often. I think her desire to play the position is just being more involved in the play. And we thought, ‘This is a good adventure to go down and support the player through that.’”

Edwards has made her mark on international hockey well before Milano Cortina. She won gold at the 2025 IIHF Women’s World Championship and silver at the 2024 women’s worlds, where she tied for the lead in goals (six) and, at 20 years old, became the youngest American to receive the tournament’s Most Valuable Player award.

Edwards was an alternate captain on the U.S. team that won the silver medal at the 2022 IIHF U18 Women’s World Championship in Madison, Wisconsin.

Now she’s living her dream representing her country at the highest level at the greatest sporting event.

“This is the future in current time,” said Jaden Lindo, a Pittsburgh Penguins sixth-round draft pick (No. 173) in the 2014 NHL Draft who now manages the organization’s Willie O’Ree Academy youth hockey program. “Laila Edwards coming to the forefront and creating history with what she’s going to do at the Olympics is incredible. She’s going to inspire a lot of people, and she has a lot of people rooting for her and her success.”

