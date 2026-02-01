Edwards to become 1st Black woman to play for U.S. Olympic hockey team

Laila Edwards said she felt the joy come through her TV at home in Ohio when the United States women’s hockey team defeated Canada 3-2 for the gold medal at the 2018 PyeongChang Olympics.

“I was, like, ‘That’s got to be one of the best feelings, I want that,’” Edwards recalled her 14-year-old self thinking. "'I want to represent my country at the greatest level at one of the greatest sporting events.’ I was, like, ‘Yeah, that’s a goal of mine and I’m going to make it happen.’”

Edwards is set to achieve her goal when the U.S. women face Czechia to open the Olympic Winter Games Milano Cortina 2026 on Thursday (4:40 p.m. ET; Peacock, USA Network). The 22-year-old University of Wisconsin defenseman is poised to make history as the first Black woman to play for the U.S. at the Winter Games.

Edwards’ presence in Milano Cortina is a moment in hockey that many believe could trigger a movement -- an increase in the number of Black girls and women taking up the sport and becoming fans.

“It's such a big moment for the whole community to be able to see somebody that looks like them at that level going to represent the United States at the Olympics,” said Meredith Lang, executive director of Mosaic Hockey Collective, a Minnesota-based nonprofit organization that helps create opportunities for players of color. “Our kids are so excited to follow her story, follow her path and then following her footsteps.”

Nikki Franke, co-founder of the Black Women in Sport Foundation and a former fencing coach at Temple University, believes Edwards playing in the Olympics will have the same effect Serena and Venus Williams have had in tennis and Tiger Williams in golf.

“Seeing Laila and other young black women succeeding in non-traditional sports opens up the possibilities for our young people,” said Franke, whose organization runs after-school and summer programs that expose Philadelphia-area youth to sports considered non-traditional in their communities. “I think it sends a wonderful message to our young Black women and girls that, when given an opportunity to do something different, they can be successful.”