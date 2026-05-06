NHL EDGE stats: MacKinnon's case for Conn Smythe Trophy in 2026 Stanley Cup Playoffs

2. Midrange prowess

MacKinnon is tied for the NHL lead in midrange goals (three) this postseason and tied for seventh in midrange shots on goal (nine). This regular season, MacKinnon ranked second in both midrange goals (20) and midrange shots on goal (149) behind San Jose Sharks forward Macklin Celebrini (25 midrange goals; 159 midrange shots on goal).

The Avalanche, as a team, lead the NHL in midrange goals (11) this postseason, one more than the Wild (10; second), and are tied for third in midrange shots on goal (63). Makar is tied with Bowen Byram of the Buffalo Sabres for the defenseman lead in midrange goals (two each) this postseason.

During the regular season, MacKinnon was among the top forwards in all three major shot locations: 99th percentile in midrange shots on goal, 98th percentile in long-range shots on goal (32) and 96th percentile in high-danger shots on goal (83), showing how dangerous he is from all over the ice.

3. Supporting cast

In addition to MacKinnon's chemistry with Makar and Necas, he also frequently sees ice time with Artturi Lehkonen and/or Gabriel Landeskog in various situations. Landeskog, who returned from a long-term knee injury during the 2025 playoffs and played 60 games this regular season, has scored two high-danger goals this postseason (tied for sixth in the NHL) and also a long-range goal (tied for third).

Lehkonen ranks highly among forwards in high-danger categories; he was in the 95th percentile in high-danger shots on goal (80) and 87th percentile in high-danger goals (14) this regular season and ranks in the 82nd percentile in high-danger shots on goal this postseason (six).

Another key component of MacKinnon's supporting cast is forward Nazem Kadri, who was acquired from the Calgary Flames prior to the 2026 NHL Trade Deadline. Kadri and MacKinnon are linemates on the first power play for Colorado, which went 2-for-5 on the power play against the Wild in Game 2. The Kadri addition has helped the power play for the Avalanche, who are fourth in power-play conversion percentage (22.2) this postseason after ranking 27th in the regular season (17.1).

Kadri ranks in the 90th percentile among forwards in midrange shots on goal (eight) this postseason and is also in the 83rd percentile in offensive zone time percentage (45.9). Kadri, like MacKinnon, Makar, Landeskog and others, was a part of the Avalanche's 2022 championship team.