NHL EDGE stats for Sabres-Canadiens Game 7

NHL.com's fantasy staff continues to cover the latest trends and storylines in the League through the lens of NHL EDGE puck and player tracker stats. Today, we provide three underlying metrics to watch for in Game 7 between the Buffalo Sabres and Montreal Canadiens in the 2026 Stanley Cup Playoffs on Monday (7:30 p.m. ET; ESPN, SN, TVAS, CBC).

1. High-danger goals

This postseason, the Sabres lead the NHL in high-danger shots on goal (106), and the Canadiens are close behind in second (105). In terms of high-danger goals, Montreal ranks second (22; Buffalo is fourth with 19), and the Canadiens have outscored the Sabres 14-9 from high-danger zones in this series while outshooting them 57-52 from high-danger zones.

Even in games where they have been heavily outshot, the Canadiens have been opportunistic offensively, scoring three straight goals on their first three shots on goal in Game 6 of this series and four straight in Game 5. Montreal also won Game 7 on the road against the Tampa Bay Lightning in the first round despite being outshot 29-9 in that game.

This series features four of the NHL’s top 10 in high-danger goals this postseason: Canadiens forwards Cole Caufield and Alex Newhook have scored four high-danger goals each (tied for fourth), while Montreal’s Josh Anderson and Buffalo’s Alex Tuch have scored three high-danger goals each (tied for eighth). Buffalo has three of the top 10 players in terms of high-danger shots on goal (Tuch, Tage Thompson tied for third with 14 each; Zach Benson tied for sixth with 13), while Anderson is Montreal’s lone representative on that list (13; also tied for sixth).

Montreal has outscored Buffalo by a 14-11 margin at 5-on-5 in this series. But the Sabres hold the advantage in terms of 5-on-5 shot attempts through the first six games (52.1 to 47.9) and have heavily outshot Montreal in each of the past two games (36-22 in Game 6; 36 to 26 in Game 5). But it's worth noting the two highest-scoring players at even strength in this series have been key depth forwards for Montreal in Newhook and Jake Evans; they are tied for the series lead with six even-strength points each, and Newhook leads the series with five even-strength goals.