NHL.com's fantasy staff continues to cover the latest trends and storylines in the League through the lens of NHL EDGE puck and player tracker stats. Today, we identify three underlying reasons behind Frederik Andersen’s case for the Conn Smythe Trophy.
NHL EDGE stats: Andersen’s case for Conn Smythe Trophy
Dominance in close situations, saves by location help goalie start 11-1 this postseason
© Josh Lavallee/NHLI via Getty Images
1. Save percentages by location
The Carolina Hurricanes starter leads the entire NHL in save percentage this postseason (.928; minimum five games played) and is 11-1 in 12 games after his Game 4 victory against the Montreal Canadiens. The win puts Carolina on the cusp of its first Stanley Cup Final appearance since winning the championship in 2006.
The 36-year-old goalie has a perfect long-range save percentage this postseason (1.000; 42 long-range saves on 42 long-range shots faced) and is the only goalie to play at least five playoff games and not allow a single long-range goal. Andersen has a .945 save percentage against perimeter shots on goal (midrange and long range combined; 104 saves on 110 shots faced), the best among goalies to play at least five games. Andersen also ranks second among conference finals goalies in high-danger save percentage (.873) behind Carter Hart of the Vegas Golden Knights (.859) and is fourth in that category among goalies who advanced past the first round.
Among goalies to debut after the NHL began tracking save percentage in 1955-56 and play at least 90 career postseason games, Andersen is among the career playoff leaders in winning percentage (.588; seventh), goals-against average (2.27; seventh) and save percentage (.915 in 97 games; tied for 14th). Andersen, the first-ever Denmark-born goalie to play in the NHL, has 324 wins in 552 regular-season games over 13 seasons playing for the Hurricanes, Toronto Maple Leafs and Anaheim Ducks.
2. 5-on-5 close situations
Andersen leads all conference finals goalies in 5-on-5 save percentage (.936) and has the best 5-on-5 close save percentage (.974; when game is tied in first or second period or within one goal in third period) among goalies who have played at least five games this postseason. It’s also worth noting Andersen is 5-0 in overtime games this postseason, stopping all 33 overtime shots faced.
Andersen also benefits from the Hurricanes being a puck-possession juggernaut with relentless pressure on their opponents defensively. This postseason, Carolina leads the NHL in 5-on-5 shot attempts percentage (59.4) and offensive zone time percentage (47.2), two categories that they dominate in both regular seasons and postseasons in recent years. The Hurricanes also lead the postseason in takeaways per 60 minutes (5.43).
3. Shutouts and road success
After stopping all 18 shots faced on the road against the Canadiens in Game 4, Andersen now leads the NHL with three shutouts this postseason and has also set the franchise record for career playoff shutouts (five, surpassing Cam Ward’s four). His shutouts in Game 1s against both the Ottawa Senators in the first round (22 saves) and Philadelphia Flyers in the second round (19 saves) set the tone for each of those series.
Andersen became the fifth goalie ever to win each of his first six road games to start a postseason; the others were Jonathan Quick (2012 with Los Angeles Kings), Billy Smith (1980 with New York Islanders), Sergei Bobrovsky (2023 with Florida Panthers) and Patrick Roy (1999 with Colorado Avalanche). The Hurricanes have outscored their opponents by 17 goals with Andersen in net this postseason (36-19), which is the second-best goal differential among all goalies (behind Carter Hart’s plus-19).
In terms of quality starts percentage (starts with greater than .900 save percentage), Hart (75.0) is also slightly ahead of Andersen (66.7). The Hurricanes, who have a 3-1 lead in the best-of-7 series against the Canadiens, would play the Golden Knights in the 2026 Stanley Cup Final if they advance. Andersen would be among the oldest Conn Smythe Trophy winners ever (award originated in 1965); goalies Tim Thomas 2011 with Boston Bruins) and Glenn Hall (1968 with St. Louis Blues) each won the Conn Smythe at 36 years old.
NHL EDGE: Advanced Stats for Everyone.
The next generation of advanced stats is here. Explore daily infographics, all-new zone maps, player & team comparisons and deep-dive details based on our exclusive, cutting-edge Player & Puck Tracking technology and data.