NHL EDGE stats: Andersen’s case for Conn Smythe Trophy

1. Save percentages by location

The Carolina Hurricanes starter leads the entire NHL in save percentage this postseason (.928; minimum five games played) and is 11-1 in 12 games after his Game 4 victory against the Montreal Canadiens. The win puts Carolina on the cusp of its first Stanley Cup Final appearance since winning the championship in 2006.

The 36-year-old goalie has a perfect long-range save percentage this postseason (1.000; 42 long-range saves on 42 long-range shots faced) and is the only goalie to play at least five playoff games and not allow a single long-range goal. Andersen has a .945 save percentage against perimeter shots on goal (midrange and long range combined; 104 saves on 110 shots faced), the best among goalies to play at least five games. Andersen also ranks second among conference finals goalies in high-danger save percentage (.873) behind Carter Hart of the Vegas Golden Knights (.859) and is fourth in that category among goalies who advanced past the first round.

Among goalies to debut after the NHL began tracking save percentage in 1955-56 and play at least 90 career postseason games, Andersen is among the career playoff leaders in winning percentage (.588; seventh), goals-against average (2.27; seventh) and save percentage (.915 in 97 games; tied for 14th). Andersen, the first-ever Denmark-born goalie to play in the NHL, has 324 wins in 552 regular-season games over 13 seasons playing for the Hurricanes, Toronto Maple Leafs and Anaheim Ducks.